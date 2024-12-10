New York Jets insider fuels NFL rumors of Garrett Wilson trade in 2025

The New York Jets entered the 2024 season hoping to end one of the longest playoff droughts in sports, hoping that Aaron Rodgers would play at a high level and unlock Garrett Wilson to make a postseason push. One year later, NFL rumors are swirling about a hard reset that could see Wilson and Rodgers both leave town.

Rodgers, who just turned 41 years old, is overwhelmingly expected to either retire or be cut by the team this year after he wore out his welcome in New York. it comes amid recent Jets rumors that the team will be using one of its top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft order on a quarterback.

Garrett Wilson stats (ESPN): 81 receptions, 877 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns

The hope is, that with a fresh start at general manager, head coach and quarterback, this team can be turned around. However, that could prove even more complicated with Davante Adams not expected back in 2025 and growing speculation that he might not be the only playmaker wanting out.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, there are many around the league and some internally who have wondered “when – not if – Wilson will request a trade.” The Jets’ reporter also noted that last season, Wilson “expressed privately that if things didn’t get better, he wouldn’t want to stick around long-term.”

Garrett Wilson contract (Spotrac): $5.605 million cap hit in 2025, $6.539 million cap hit in 2026, 2027 fifth-year team option

This comes weeks after NFL rumors surfaced at the end of October that the Jets were fielding trade calls on Wilson, seemingly gauging the market in case the star wide receiver demanded a trade this offseason. Complicating matters for New York, Wilson is reportedly planning on seeking $30-plus million per season in his contract extension.

Despite dealing with some of the league’s worst quarterback play in New York, Wilson is on the verge of his third consecutive season with 80-plus receptions and at least 1,000 receiving yards. He’s also set a career-high in touchdowns (five) this season, even with Rodgers missing him on several others when he was wide open.

Cleaning house with the front office, coaching staff and quarterback room certainly won’t be enough to convince Wilson that this is a stable situation. Turning 25 years old in July, he is also just entering his prime and could likely net more than a first-round pick back in a trade.

For now, Wilson will finish out the season in a Jets’ uniform with the hope of just staying healthy and posting career-best numbers across the board. Once the offseason begins, though, his name will be prevalent in NFL trade rumors and it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone around the league if he tries to force his way off the team.