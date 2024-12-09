NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 15: NFL playoff picture right now, 5 teams can clinch

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles became the latest teams to clinch a spot in the 2024 NFL Playoffs with victories in Week 14. It further solidifies two spots in the NFL playoff picture right now. Now it’s time to look at who is next with NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15.

Four NFL teams have currently clinched a spot in the playoffs, leaving 10 spots remaining. After seeing two teams clinch in Week 13 and two teams clinch in Week 14, the upcoming NFL schedule gives five teams a shot to secure their spot in the NFL playoffs.

Let’s dive into the current NFL playoff picture followed by the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. Plus, a clinching scenario for the Eagles.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 15 ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

AFC Kansas City Chiefs* – 12-1 Buffalo Bills* – 10-4 Pittsburgh Steelers – 10-4 Houston Texans – 8-5 Baltimore Ravens – 8-5 (WC) Los Angeles Chargers – 8-5 (WC) Denver Broncos – 8-5 (WC) NFC Detroit Lions – 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles – 11-2 Seattle Seahawks – 8-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7-6 Minnesota Vikings – 11-2 (WC) Green Bay Packers – 9-4 (WC) Washington Commanders – 8-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched playoff spots. The Chiefs and Bills clinched their divisions, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC (7) Denver Broncos vs (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Chargers vs (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

(5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4) Houston Texans

BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs NFC (7) Washington Commanders vs (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Green Bay Packers) vs (3) Seattle Seahawks

(5) Minnesota Vikings vs (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles – NFC East – vs Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles win + Washington Commanders loss/tie @ New Orleans Saints) Philadelphia Eagles tie + Washington Commanders loss

NFC East – Houston Texans – AFC South – vs Miami Dolphins Houston Texans win + Indianapolis Colts loss @ Denver Broncos)

AFC South – Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth – at Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers win or tie Indianapolis Colts loss or tie + Miami Dolphins loss/tie @ Houston Texans

playoff berth – Minnesota Vikings – playoff berth – vs Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings win or tie vs Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks loss or tie vs Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams loss or tie @ San Francisco 49ers

playoff berth – Green Bay Packers – playoff berth – at Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers win + 49ers/Rams tie + Atlanta Falcons loss/tie @ Las Vegas Raiders + Dallas Cowboys loss @ Carolina Panthers

playoff berth –

NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Chiefs 12-1 .923 N/A 2 Bills 10-3 .769 Strength of Victory 3 Steelers 10-3 .769 ^ 4 Texans 8-5 .615 N/A 5* Ravens 8-5 .615 BAL beat LAC 6* Chargers 8-5 .615 LAC beat DEN 7* Broncos 8-5 .615 ^ Hunt Colts 6-7 .462 IND beat MIA Hunt Dolphins 6-7 .462 N/A

NFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Lions 12-1 .923 N/A 2 Eagles 11-2 .846 N/A 3 Seahawks 8-5 .615 N/A 4 Buccaneers 7-6 .538 N/A 5* Vikings 11-2 .846 N/A 6* Packers 9-4 .692 N/A 7* Commanders 8-5 .615 N/A Hunt Rams 7-6 .538 N/A Hunt Falcons 6-7 .462 Win % vs NFC teams Hunt Cardinals 6-7 .462 ARZ beat SF Hunt 49ers 6-7 .462 ^

