Aaron Rodgers pondering retirement as New York Jets season finale approaches

At 41 years old, Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s oldest starting quarterback. He’s still under contract for another season with the New York Jets, but the two sides might not want to experience a third year together after their rollercoaster two-year tenure.

Rodgers will have a decision to make, whether it’s returning for another season with the Jets, trying to find a new team either via free agency or facilitating a trade. But it’s also possible the four-time NFL MVP calls it quits after another disappointing season.

Aaron Rodgers could play his last NFL game on Sunday

Even for Aaron Rodgers, it’s too early to know what his plans are for 2025. As far as the public is concerned, Rodgers seems open to returning to the New York Jets, playing for a new team, and possibly even retiring.

On Wednesday, as the former Super Bowl winner prepares to play in the Jets’ regular season finale, he discussed his options. When asked whether he’s thought about whether his 241st start could be his last, Rodgers replied, “Of course.”

As he expanded, Rodgers took a moment to reminisce on what’s been a Hall of Fame career.

“This game has given me a lot. I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish, and I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.” Aaron Rodgers on his NFL career

Rodgers then called his time with the Jets the “best two years of my life.” That’s eyebrow-raising, considering he missed his entire first season and failed to reach the postseason in his second. Yet, it’s clear Rodgers is appreciative of his time in the Big Apple.

Ultimately, Rodgers says he “needs a break, mentally” before deciding on his playing future. But that’s nothing new for the 20-year veteran who’s often taken time before giving the Packers an answer about his future. But it’s different this time around as the Jets seem open to parting ways with their QB. For Rodgers, that feeling could be mutual.

