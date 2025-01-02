Cleveland Browns expected to consider Kirk Cousins this offseason

Three years into the Deshaun Watson experience, the Cleveland Browns are still searching for a franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is just one year into a four-year, $180 million contract signed this past offseason.
While Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract means the Browns are stuck with the 29-year-old in 2025, it doesn’t mean they can’t bring in more competition as he recovers from this year’s season-ending Achilles surgery.
The Browns could do so by finding a young prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could turn to free agency or the trade market too. One potential option may even include Cousins, who’s likely to be on the trade block now that the Atlanta Falcons are moving forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.
Cleveland Browns to evaluate QB market, including Kirk Cousins
While it would appear that the Cleveland Browns don’t have many other options but to go the budget route to filling out the remainder of their QB depth chart, there could be another solution.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi, a Browns team source indicated the team will be looking into other QB solutions this offseason, including Kirk Cousins.
It’s hard to imagine how the Browns could fit Watson’s $72.9 million cap hit plus the $40 million cap hit from Cousins under the same budget in 2025. Yet, there’s always the possibility of Cousins being open to restructuring his contract if he’s eager to work with former Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski again.
However, most anticipate the Falcons will cut Cousins loose before a $10 million roster bonus is due in March, which could help him land right in Cleveland’s laps.
