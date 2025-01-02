Cleveland Browns expected to consider Kirk Cousins this offseason

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Three years into the Deshaun Watson experience, the Cleveland Browns are still searching for a franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is just one year into a four-year, $180 million contract signed this past offseason.

While Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract means the Browns are stuck with the 29-year-old in 2025, it doesn’t mean they can’t bring in more competition as he recovers from this year’s season-ending Achilles surgery.

The Browns could do so by finding a young prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could turn to free agency or the trade market too. One potential option may even include Cousins, who’s likely to be on the trade block now that the Atlanta Falcons are moving forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.

Cleveland Browns to evaluate QB market, including Kirk Cousins

While it would appear that the Cleveland Browns don’t have many other options but to go the budget route to filling out the remainder of their QB depth chart, there could be another solution.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi, a Browns team source indicated the team will be looking into other QB solutions this offseason, including Kirk Cousins.

“Browns team sources acknowledge it is safe to assume Watson will be back with the team in some capacity in 2025, but also caution it’s “too early” to make sweeping determinations. They also acknowledge Watson’s injury history “has to” be a factor in its plan going forward, and status quo in the quarterback room isn’t an option given the tumult of this season.



One team source said “any veteran with starter’s talent” will be evaluated by the Browns, including current Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins, should he become available as expected. The source conceded that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, considered the top free agent quarterback, could prove too costly, assuming he’s even on the market. But the goal is clear: Strengthen the quarterback room with the resources at the team’s disposal.”

ESPN on Cleveland Browns’ QB situation

It’s hard to imagine how the Browns could fit Watson’s $72.9 million cap hit plus the $40 million cap hit from Cousins under the same budget in 2025. Yet, there’s always the possibility of Cousins being open to restructuring his contract if he’s eager to work with former Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski again.

However, most anticipate the Falcons will cut Cousins loose before a $10 million roster bonus is due in March, which could help him land right in Cleveland’s laps.

