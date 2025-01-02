Longtime New York Giants veteran wants Brian Daboll back in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll’s head coaching tenure kicked off with a bang in 2022, leading the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record, including a Wild Card win and a trip to the NFC Divisional Round Playoffs. While the Giants exceeded expectations in his first season at the helm, it didn’t seem unreasonable for the team to maintain that pace in his second year.

Unfortunately, the Giants won just six games last season, but no one expected the bottom to completely fall out in 2024. Yet, the team did fall flat, and now they’re in the running to have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many have been led to believe that if anyone goes down with the ship this offseason, it will be Coach Daboll, but possibly general manager Joe Schoen too. However, not everyone agrees, including those inside the Giants’ organization.

Darius Slayton says Brian Daboll should coach New York Giants in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll is an offensive specialist, yet the New York Giants enter the Week 18 NFL schedule with the second-lowest scoring offense. Prior to last week’s sudden 45-point outburst, the Giants ranked dead-last in points scored.

Some would say that means Coach Daboll hasn’t been living up to expectations as a bright offensive mind. Others would suggest GM Joe Schoen set his coach up to fail by neglecting to re-sign Saquon Barkley. Nevertheless, the 2024 Giants are a mess, but that doesn’t mean everyone thinks the organization should make swift changes.

In fact, according to veteran receiver Darius Slayton, who’s been with the team since 2019, the Giants shouldn’t move on from Daboll this offseason.

“It’s been three years, I think another year to try to give him a chance to really get things rolling would be warranted.”

Darius Slayton on Brian Daboll

Not everyone would agree. That counts the group(s) of protestors who want to see Giants owner John Mara start fresh by firing Schoen and Daboll and have made their feelings loud and clear via the use of overhead planes prior to kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

While many want to see changes, with internal support backing Daboll up, the Giants will have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

