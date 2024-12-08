New York Giants fans demanding changes from ownership

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nothing has gone right for the New York Giants this season. Even if team owner John Mara doesn’t want to admit it, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are both on the hot seat after a 2-10 start.

It doesn’t help that many of the players this regime moved on from are now thriving elsewhere, with Saquon Barkley emerging as a true NFL MVP candidate and Xavier McKinney tied for the league lead with seven interceptions.

It’s clear that fans are fed up with the product the Giants have put on the field at MetLife Stadium, and now they’re demanding changes.

Related: See where Drew Lock lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

New York Giants fans express disappointment with flyover banner

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants already made a significant in-season change by benching and then cutting Daniel Jones from the roster. But that hasn’t solved any of their problems. New York has since lost two games in a row since moving on from their former franchise quarterback, continuing their woeful season.

While the Giants can’t do anything about missing the playoffs in a big way this year, they can overhaul the organization this offseason. Part of that could include starting fresh with a new GM and head coach, plus a quarterback.

On Sunday, Giants fans made it obvious that they won’t settle for more complacency from team ownership by flying a banner with a specific message over MetLife Stadium prior to their game’s kickoff. The message read, “Mr. Mara enough — Plz fix this dumpster fire.”

A plane flying over MetLife Stadium towing a banner that reads: “MR. MARA ENOUGH — PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.” Last time things reached this level was 1978, which prompted an organizational overhaul pic.twitter.com/ym5OWA4Tws — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 8, 2024

That’s hard for Mr. Mara to ignore. Of course, the Giants owner doesn’t want to put a losing product on the field either. Perhaps messages like this will get him to reconsider his earlier comments about not having plans to make any front-office changes. If not, Giants fans could get even more restless than they already are.

Related: 5 biggest mistakes that derailed the New York Giants 2024 season