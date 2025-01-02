NFL insider predicts Cincinnati Bengals’ future with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals have one of, if not the NFL’s best passing attack. Of course, Joe Burrow has a heavy hand in their success too. But Burrow’s already been signed to a long-term extension through 2029.

As for the other two, well, Chase can be a free agent for the first time after the 2025 season ends, but Higgins is already in the last year of his contract. Bengals rumors have long pointed to an extension for Chase, who is Burrow’s top target. But when it comes to Higgins’ future, things are a lot more murky.

Yet, one NFL insider doesn’t think the Bengals will flinch when it comes time to negotiate long-term extensions with their star receiver tandem this offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals predicted to keep Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Credit: Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ja’Marr Chase nearly signed a contract extension last offseason, just as his former fellow LSU teammate Justin Jefferson did. Jefferson re-set the receiver market by signing a four-year, $140 million contract. Chase is expected to surpass the Vikings superstar by becoming the highest-paid receiver of all time.

As for Higgins, he’ll sign a lesser contract, but he’s still expected to land a contract worth over $20 million per season. Can the Bengals really afford to have that much money tied up into three players, split between Burrow, Chase, and Higgins? Some are skeptical, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes it can be done.

“A month ago, I’d have said this was hard but easy. You don’t want to let either guy go, but there are financial realities that come with running a football team, and the choice between Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is academic (good as Higgins is, Chase is different).



Now? After how Joe Burrow and his top two receivers have played over the past month, I’m moving to the do-whatever-it-takes-to-keep-both camp. The three are playing too well together not to at least take a swing at what could cost, between the three of them, around $120 million per year. Next year would be a number a little less than 45% of projections for next year’s cap (obviously, those numbers can be massaged).



But I now believe it’s worth trying and, if you read my Tuesday notes, it sure sounds like Zac Taylor thinks so, too.” SI’s Albert Breer on Cincinnati Bengals

Some might say the Bengals should re-allocate some of this cash toward a defense that ranks 29th in points allowed. Yet, Cincinnati also can’t afford to risk leaving Chase on an island without a secondary threat that strikes fear into their opponents, which is why it could make even more sense to pay who they already have.

