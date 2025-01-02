Inside sources blast Indianapolis Colts: ‘There’s no vision here’

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A year after coming just one game away from winning the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts have taken a step back, heading into the Week 18 NFL schedule at 7-9. Obviously, that’s not what anyone hoped for as Anthony Richardson returned to health.

The Colts’ struggles have led to job security questions, not just for the team’s hopeful franchise quarterback but also for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, who’s just in his second season with the team.

Indianapolis Colts organization disrespected by their own player

Fingers can be pointed in several directions for the Indianapolis Colts not living up to expectations of competing for the AFC South Division title. For one, the Houston Texans emerged out of nowhere last season and have remained on top ever since.

Yet, there was still room for another team to emerge, and the Colts have lost several winnable games, such as to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 or, more recently, to the New York Giants last Sunday.

Externally, there are a lot of talking heads who feel like they know what’s wrong with the Colts. Even internally, there are a few voices that feel like they know where it all went wrong.

Recently, an anonymous veteran Colts player spoke to The Athletic and basically tore the team to shreds, saying the team has “no vision.”

“There’s no vision,” one veteran Colts player said. “From the top down — from the front office, to the coaches, to the players — no one is ever on the same page, and every year at the end, we’re sitting here losing. If you look at the best teams in the league, they all have a vision, and they commit to it. The Chiefs keep winning because they have a vision. The Lions turned things around because they have a vision.” Via The Athletic

It’s safe to say that Colts player won’t be signing another contract in Indianapolis. While things may seem bleak now, it should be noted that the Colts aren’t far off.

