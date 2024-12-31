New England Patriots could hire new offensive coordinator from top NFL offense

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to be their head coach last offseason, hoping he could lead the charge in the post-Bill Belichick era. His first season hasn’t gone according to plan, with the Patriots now on track to finish with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the Patriots have had trouble on both sides of the ball. While Drake Maye has shown he can be New England’s franchise quarterback, their offense still ranks 30th in scoring. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 26th, but with Coach Mayo on the job, the Patriots’ defense should continue to improve.

But what about the offense? Mayo might need some more help to maximize Maye’s potential. The good news is help might be on the way.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Patriots, and Jaguars

New England Patriots could hire Josh McCown from Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Now that the New England Patriots have secured their QB of the future, it is time to make sure Drake Maye develops accordingly. In 2024, those tasks fell on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and QB coach T.C. McCartney, yet the Patriots might want to make some changes once the offseason kicks off.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, one of those changes could involve hiring Minnesota Vikings QB coach Josh McCown to be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator. It would be a move that the Patriots QB is certainly on board with, especially considering McCown coached Maye in high school.

“The best tactic for finding a new offensive coordinator would be going all in on selling Maye. And luckily for Mayo (if the Patriots go down this road), one of the top coordinator options has close ties to Maye. Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown — who has been one of the best position coaches in the NFL this season, helping Sam Darnold lead Minnesota to an incredible year — helped coach and mentor Maye in high school. Many coordinator candidates might be scared off by a coach seemingly being on shaky ground, but perhaps Mayo could lean into selling Maye to McCown given their relationship.” Athletic on New England Patriots’ ties to Josh McCown

McCown has spent one season in Minnesota, where Sam Darnold has enjoyed a career year that has him on track to earn a massive contract this offseason. If he can help work the same magic with Maye, the Patriots could drastically improve in 2025. Being that they already have a strong chemistry together, this seems like a wise move for New England.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft pick scenarios Week 18: First Overall Pick clinching scenarios