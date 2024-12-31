New England Patriots could hire new offensive coordinator from top NFL offense

The New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to be their head coach last offseason, hoping he could lead the charge in the post-Bill Belichick era. His first season hasn’t gone according to plan, with the Patriots now on track to finish with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the Patriots have had trouble on both sides of the ball. While Drake Maye has shown he can be New England’s franchise quarterback, their offense still ranks 30th in scoring. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 26th, but with Coach Mayo on the job, the Patriots’ defense should continue to improve.
But what about the offense? Mayo might need some more help to maximize Maye’s potential. The good news is help might be on the way.
New England Patriots could hire Josh McCown from Minnesota Vikings
Now that the New England Patriots have secured their QB of the future, it is time to make sure Drake Maye develops accordingly. In 2024, those tasks fell on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and QB coach T.C. McCartney, yet the Patriots might want to make some changes once the offseason kicks off.
According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, one of those changes could involve hiring Minnesota Vikings QB coach Josh McCown to be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator. It would be a move that the Patriots QB is certainly on board with, especially considering McCown coached Maye in high school.
McCown has spent one season in Minnesota, where Sam Darnold has enjoyed a career year that has him on track to earn a massive contract this offseason. If he can help work the same magic with Maye, the Patriots could drastically improve in 2025. Being that they already have a strong chemistry together, this seems like a wise move for New England.
