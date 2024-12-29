NFL insider reveals likely fate for Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan for 2025

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans made the controversial decision this past offseason to fire head coach Mike Vrabel, parting ways with one of the winningest coaches in franchise history and replacing him with Brian Callahan. While Vrabel is the most coveted coaching candidate in 2025, Callahan is seemingly on the hot seat.

Tennessee’s front office hoped that Callahan, who previously served as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, would immediately come in and provide a spark for the offense. Hiring Callahan also allowed the Titans to land renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

However, quarterback Will Levis got even worse following the coaching change. After posting an 84.2 QB rating with an 8-4 TD-INT ratio and averaging 7.1 yards per attempt as a rookie, Levis was benched this year with a 79.8 QB rating, 12-12 TD-INT line and 6.7 ypa.

Brian Callahan coaching record: 3-12 record as Tennessee Titans head coach

The Titans have also been one of the worst NFL teams all season. Tennessee won a single game in September then went winless in October before winning two games in November. If they lose their next two games, finishing 3-14, they’ll have gone winless in two separate months this year.

However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Callahan and the bulk of the Titans coaching staff are expected to return in 2025. That’s reportedly because the organization feels that Callahan has shown long-term promise and the team “has improved” even if it’s not showing up on the scoreboard.

While only a few coaching changes are expected to be made, Titans special teams coordinator Colt Anderson is at risk of becoming one of the NFL coaches fired after Week 18. Tennessee has the worst special teams in the NFL and it’s the primary area where an overhaul is expected on the coaching side.

Callahan will get a chance to work with a new quarterback in 2025, with Tennessee expected to address the position by finding a starter either in the 2025 NFL Draft or through NFL free agency. If the Titans fail to improve next season, though, two seasons would likely be all Callahan gets in Tennessee.

