Insider reveals four top New Orleans Saints coaching candidates

Even though the New Orleans Saints got off to a red-hot 2-0 start that made them look like legitimate contenders, they then lost their next seven games. Needless to say, head coach Dennis Allen was fired shortly afterward.
Interim coach Darren Rizzi has since taken over, leading the Saints to a respectable 3-4 record. But it wasn’t enough to keep New Orleans afloat in the NFC South playoff race.
New Orleans Saints eyeing several head coaching candidates
Even though the New Orleans Saints have long been eliminated from playoff contention, they’re impressed with the job Darren Rizzi has done as acting head coach thus far. Rizzi is expected tp get a chance to interview for the full-time role, but he’s set to face stiff competition from several others.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer some of that competition could come from former Saints assistant Aaron Glenn, who now runs the Detroit Lions defense. However, a few other names include Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and more.
Of the four candidates mentioned above, only Vrabel has previous NFL head coaching experience. Yet, it could depend on if the Saints have any preference on finding a strong offensive mind, a strong defensive leader, or an overseer who can do a bit of everything.
