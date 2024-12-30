Insider reveals four top New Orleans Saints coaching candidates

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Even though the New Orleans Saints got off to a red-hot 2-0 start that made them look like legitimate contenders, they then lost their next seven games. Needless to say, head coach Dennis Allen was fired shortly afterward.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi has since taken over, leading the Saints to a respectable 3-4 record. But it wasn’t enough to keep New Orleans afloat in the NFC South playoff race.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the New Orleans Saints draft pick

Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Even though the New Orleans Saints have long been eliminated from playoff contention, they’re impressed with the job Darren Rizzi has done as acting head coach thus far. Rizzi is expected tp get a chance to interview for the full-time role, but he’s set to face stiff competition from several others.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer some of that competition could come from former Saints assistant Aaron Glenn, who now runs the Detroit Lions defense. However, a few other names include Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and more.

“That makes the former Jet, Glenn, a name to watch in New Jersey, but the Jets likely won’t be the only team after the Lions’ defensive coordinator. I’d expect the New Orleans Saints—who have hinted they’d like a person connected to the organization and with experience—to have Glenn high on their list. Interim coach Darren Rizzi is well-liked. And if they’re willing to bend a bit on the experience part, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady’s ties to Saints GM Mickey Loomis, who is running point, loom large. As far as names outside the New Orleans family, Vrabel is one they’ve investigated.” Albert Breer on New Orleans Saints

Of the four candidates mentioned above, only Vrabel has previous NFL head coaching experience. Yet, it could depend on if the Saints have any preference on finding a strong offensive mind, a strong defensive leader, or an overseer who can do a bit of everything.

Related: NFL rumors reveal potential leader to become New Orleans Saints coach in 2025