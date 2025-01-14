Pittsburgh Steelers urged to trade young star

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For most of the season, Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers were rolling. At one point, they had a 10-3 record and looked like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Then it all came crashing down, with the team losing their final five games, including a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now that the season is over, it’s easy to point fingers. Some of that blame has been placed on quarterback Russell Wilson, but others are aiming their target at star receiver George Pickens.

Pittsburgh Steelers should trade George Pickens?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

When the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 19-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season finale, George Pickens took a lot of criticism. Part of the reason why was because he dropped three passes in that game alone.

However, we’ve since learned of other problematic areas for the Steelers’ leading receiver. According to The Athletic, Pickens showed up late to that Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs. Specifically, he was reportedly 35 minutes later than coach Tomlin requested.

“Tomlin asks players to report to games at least two hours before kickoff. On Dec. 25, Pickens walked through the media entrance an hour and 25 minutes before kickoff. That was after inactive players were announced.” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on George Pickens

Later on, DeFabo boldly suggests the Steelers should be done with their problem child, and look for a trade partner that’s eager to add Pickens to their roster this offseason. With Pickens headed into the final year of his rookie contract, this would be the perfect time to consider a trade, instead of rewarding his behavior with a big payday.

“Several talented free-agent receivers will hit the market this offseason, including Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs. Rather than paying Pickens, the Steelers could put some of that money toward a veteran receiver and then use one of their early draft picks — perhaps with some extra capital acquired in a Pickens trade — to invest in their future at the position.” Mike DeFabo on Pittsburgh Steelers trading Pickens

While there have been a few headaches along the way, many teams would love to have a 23-year-old receiver who stands 6-foot-3 with a resume like Pickens. He’s compiled 2,841 yards across three seasons, yet many believe there’s still some untapped potential as he continues to mature. In turn, teams could be buying low on a player with a very high ceiling. Or, maybe Tomlin has already gotten the most out his young receiver.

