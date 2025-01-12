Pittsburgh Steelers insider addresses latest Mike Tomlin rumors

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For much of the regular season, Mike Tomlin was heralded as a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate for getting the Pittsburgh Steelers out to a 10-3 start. But after losing their final four regular season games and getting practically blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, questions about Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh sprang out of nowhere.

Yet, a closer look at the situation could spell trouble. Coach Tomlin hasn’t led the Steelers to a win since the 2016 season. However, he still has yet to have a losing season in 18 years as an NFL head coach. Many other teams would love to be where the Steelers are, even if that means an early exit from the postseason.

Still, what about the Steelers? As a franchise who sets a high standard, is Tomlin at risk of losing his job?

Mike Tomlin expected to return as Pittsburgh Steelers coach in 2025

While some believe Mike Tomlin’s days with the Pittsburgh Steelers are numbered, that may not be the case at all. It’s true that Steelers owner Art Rooney has bemoaned the team’s recent postseason struggles last year. Things have only gotten worse after yet another playoff elimination.

However, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin is still expected to return for a 19th season as head coach of the Steelers.

As much as the Steelers despise being eliminated nearly as soon as they arrive in the playoffs, it’s still much better than the alternative for the 16 NFL teams that didn’t even step foot in the postseason. Plus, Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension before the season started, ensuring he remained as one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.

Other rumors have suggested teams could try trading for coach Tomlin, but again, why would Pittsburgh consider making drastic changes when they still won ten games? Any changes are likely to come to the rest of the coaching staff while addressing other Steelers team needs when upgrading the roster.