George Pickens’ post-game comments cast pessimistic light on Pittsburgh Steelers’ future

Despite being just one of 14 teams to reach the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers had their season end on Saturday night after getting demolished by the Baltimore Ravens in a 28-14 loss. For Mike Tomlin’s team, it was their fifth consecutive loss, and they haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

One of the reasons Pittsburgh sputtered down the stretch was due to an offense that averaged just 14.2 points per game (PPG) over their last five games. That’s fewer than the Cleveland Browns, who scored the least points in the NFL and averaged just 15.2 PPG for the season.

George Pickens was also a factor after missing three games due to a hamstring injury and never returning to consistency once he did return. He even had three uncharacteristic drops in the team’s regular season finale, where Pittsburgh lost by just two points.

While that occurred in the regular season, his post-game comments after being eliminated in the playoffs rang much louder.

George Pickens doesn’t think Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will improve

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hopes of advancing to the AFC’s Divisional Playoffs ended, reporters asked George Pickens if he’s seen growth in the offense and if he’s optimistic about their optics in the future. Pickens was blunt in his response.

“Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth, for sure. From past — first year I’ve been here, just way more growth, for sure.”



Does that make him optimistic?

“Uh, nah” George Pickens on Pittsburgh Steelers

This was offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s first season as Pittsburgh’s play-caller. It should also be noted that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both scheduled for free agency, meaning the Steelers could have another new quarterback next season.

However, Pickens is also set to enter the final year of his contract, which means he’s expected to negotiate a new deal with the Steelers this offseason. Yet, these comments indicate a different type of transaction could be taking place, such as a potential trade.

