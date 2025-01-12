Identifying Pittsburgh Steelers coaching candidates to replace Mike Tomlin

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like one of the best NFL teams in 2024 entering early December, boasting a 10-3 record with Mike Tomlin generating Coach of the Year buzz. While Pittsburgh finished its 18th consecutive season without a losing record under Tomlin, the late-season collapse warrants examining Steelers coaching candidates in 2025.

Tomlin is one of the best NFL coaches right now, but sometimes a change is necessary. Andy Reid is the winningest coach in Philadelphia Eagles history (130-93-1, .583) but the franchise decided after a 4-12 season in 2012 that it was time to move on. Five years later, Philadelphia hosted a parade for its Super Bowl champs.

Tomlin, like Reid, would be hired immediately by another NFL team if the Steelers decide to make a change. While there’s a very strong likelihood that a Steelers coaching search wouldn’t land a coach as good as Tomlin, a franchise with just three head coaches since 1969 deserves some confidence in its ability to find a new coach. Ultimately, a change might be best for both sides.

Mike Tomlin coaching record: 183-107-2 in the regular season, 8-11 in NFL playoffs

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Let’s examine potential Steelers coaching candidates who could replace Tomlin in 2025.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

If Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is considering the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching vacancy because of the patience the franchise is willing to provide, the Pittsburgh Steelers are an even better landing spot. Johnson wants job security and a franchise that will give him the time he needs to build his program. The Steelers’ history with coaches offers that.

Related: NFL coaching vacancies ranked

Pittsburgh also might want to change things up. While this franchise has enjoyed incredible success with defensive-minded head coaches, the Steelers offense just isn’t where it needs to be. Ownership could also offer him the same thing Las Vegas is, the opportunity to hand-pick who he wants as the franchise quarterback. Plus, a great defense can lead to early success and Pittsburgh still has one of the best in football.

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If there’s going to be a Steelers coaching search, offensive coordinators and even some offensive-minded head coaches will be strongly considered. Ben Johnson is getting the most attention in the NFL coaching carousel this year. However, the work Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen did in 2024 even exceeds what his predecessor (Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales) accomplished a year prior.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense (2023): 5.1 yards per play (20th), 20.5 PPG (20th), 41.5% third-down conversion rate (10th), 0.008 EPA per Play (12th), 88.8 rush ypg (32nd)

Related: 2024 NFL Draft redraft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense (2024): 6.2 yards per play (4th), 29.7 PPG (4th), 50% third-down conversion rate (2nd), 0.131 EA per Play (5th), 147.3 rush ypg (4th)

Coen really deserves credit for transforming the Buccaneers’ run game from a league-worst unit the year prior to a top-five rushing offense in 2024. He also engineered one of the best passing games in the NFL, despite Chris Godwin missing half the season and Mike Evans being sidelined for multiple games. If Pittsburgh fires Tomlin and can’t land Johnson, Coen is one of our favorite options among the Steelers coaching candidates.

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

When evaluating Steelers coaching candidates, it’s reasonable to think about what could hurt the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is on the verge of winning his second consecutive NFL MVP award and coming off a historic regular season. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a two-time national champion as a play-caller for the Georgia Bulldogs, is a key part of the success.

Baltimore Ravens offense (2022): 5.5 yards per play (14th), 38.9% scoring rate (12th), 82.5 QB rating (23rd), 3.9% Pass TD (18th), 160 rush ypg (2nd), 20.6 PPG (19th), 41.7% third-down conversion rate, 45.8% red-zone TD rate (29th), 1.9 points per drive (19th), 0.004 EPA per Play (17th)

Related: NFL power rankings 2025

Baltimore Ravens offense (2024): 6.8 yards per play (1st), 47% scoring rate (5th), 119.4 QB rating (1st), 8.6% Pass TD (1st), 187.6 rush ypg (1st), 30.5 PPG (3rd), 48.2% third-down conversion rate (3rd), 74.2% red-zone TD rate (1st), 2.8 points per drive (3rd), 0.199 EPA per Play (1st)

While Monken obviously couldn’t bring Jackson or Derrick Henry to Pittsburgh, he orchestrated an excellent offense without Henry in 2023 and his track record at Georgia also speaks volumes. He’s proven he can adapt to whoever his quarterback is (Stetson Bennett and Lamar Jackson). While this would be his first shot at being an NFL head coach, the organization and defense provide a strong support system. Plus, this hurts Baltimore.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last three times there was a Steelers coaching search, they hired a defensive-minded head coach. Tomlin, Bill Cowher and Chuck Noll all delivered championships. If the recipe has worked before, it could certainly work again and Pittsburgh would have to love a lot of what Aaron Glenn offers.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

No defense dealt with more devastating injuries than the Detroit Lions. Somehow, Glenn still maintained a top-five defense for most of the season. Then in the biggest game of the regular season, he delivered a coaching masterpiece with a short-handed roster that suffered even more injuries in the secondary. Glenn’s defensive mind and his ability to get the most out of the talent has has, even backups speaks for itself.

Remarkably, Glenn’s defensive work is the second-best thing about him as a head-coaching candidate. From head coach Dan Campbell to future Hall of Famer Sean Payton and both captain and reserves in locker rooms with the Lions and New Orleans Saints, everyone raves about his leadership. Glenn will also have years of connections to either tap into Payton or Campbell’s staff for an offensive coordinator. If Pittsburgh is willing to follow the same recipe it did in previous searches, Glenn should be the next Steelers head coach.

Related: Best NFL players of all time

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach. A Pittsburgh native, Mike McCarthy’s track record in the NFL playoffs isn’t that much better than Tomlin’s over the last 10 years. However, he still boasts a career.608 winning percentage and could at least maintain a competitive team while bringing a different vision for the Steelers offense.

A Pittsburgh native, Mike McCarthy’s track record in the NFL playoffs isn’t that much better than Tomlin’s over the last 10 years. However, he still boasts a career.608 winning percentage and could at least maintain a competitive team while bringing a different vision for the Steelers offense. Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator: While Kingsbury’s stints as a head coach in the NFL (Arizona Cardinals) and CFB (Texas Tech Red Raiders) both resulted in losing record, his work with Jayden Daniels this season has generated a lot of attention. This would be a roll of the dice, but it could also provide new life for this offense.

While Kingsbury’s stints as a head coach in the NFL (Arizona Cardinals) and CFB (Texas Tech Red Raiders) both resulted in losing record, his work with Jayden Daniels this season has generated a lot of attention. This would be a roll of the dice, but it could also provide new life for this offense. Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator: It certainly worked out well for the Pittsburgh Steelers the last time they hired a Vikings’ defensive play-caller. Flores spent the 2022 season on TOmlin’s staff and he won far more games than anyone expected as the Miami Dolphins head coach. However, he would still face questions over his treatment of players.

It certainly worked out well for the Pittsburgh Steelers the last time they hired a Vikings’ defensive play-caller. Flores spent the 2022 season on TOmlin’s staff and he won far more games than anyone expected as the Miami Dolphins head coach. However, he would still face questions over his treatment of players. Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator: Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season this year and the Buffalo Bills’ turnaround in 2023 came with Joe Brady at offensive coordinator. He’s only 35 years old, so this could be a chance for Pittsburgh to strike on an up-and-comer who could put an end to this team’s offensive woes.

Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including the Pittsburgh Steelers