NFL coaching vacancies ranked 2025: Best, worst NFL coaching jobs

What is the best NFL coaching job right now? As the 2024 NFL regular season draws to a close, the number of NFL coaches fired is quickly growing. Three were fired during the regular season and more have since been axed following the conclusion of Week 18. Here we're ranking the NFL coaching vacancies in 2025 from worst to best. As the NFL coaching carousel gets moving, let's dive into our rankings of the worst and best NFL coaching vacancies right now.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints coaching vacancy is the least attractive job right now in the National Football League. While the Saints salary cap issues in 2025 – $63 million over the cap – hurt a general manager more than the head coach, it still puts a significant hindrance on how good this roster can be. The Saints roster is also headlined by players well into their 30s – Derek Carr (33), Cameron Jordan (36), Demario Davis (34), Tyrann Mathie (33) and Taysom Hill (34) – making this an even worse situation long term. The fan base and stadium are great, but those are the only two 'good' qualities right now.

New York Jets

If ownership was removed from the equation with NFL coaching vacancies ranked, the New York Jets would have a far more favorable situation. Garrett Wilson is willing to stay if Aaron Rodgers is gone, so that's an easy decision for the organization to make. The Jets also have blue-chip talent (Wilson, Breece Hall, Olu Fashani, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams) on both sides of the ball and premium draft capital. Unfortunately, having to work with Woody Johnson and even having less power than his son with decision-making will significantly limit the pool of Jets coaching candidates.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Heading into Black Monday, amid reports the Jacksonville Jaguars were prepared to clean house, we were prepared to put this job. No. 1 among NFL coaching vacancies. On Monday morning, the Jaguars announced that general manager Trent Baalke would be sticking around but Doug Pederson was fired. It hangs a black cloud over a head-coaching vacancy that, otherwise, is fairly enticing. While Trevor Lawrence hasn't played at a top-10 quarterback level since December 2022, it's worth remembering he still held a 66 percent completion rate, 91.9 QB rating and 46-22 TD-INT ratio in his first two seasons. Jacksonville has a No. 1 receiver (Brian Thomas Jr.) on a rookie contract with secondary playmakers (Evan Engram and Tank Bigsby) to feel good about. Plus, there's some blue-chip talent on defense. In a very winnable division, the next Jaguars head coach will also be working with an ownership group that is fairly patient. All of that makes this an attractive gig. Except for the fact that Baalke inexplicably is still around.

Chicago Bears

There are parts of the Chicago Bears' coaching job that are very attractive. For one thing, you a head coach get the crown jewel of team building with a franchise-caliber quarterback who is just entering the second year of his rookie contract. The Bears roster also has some gems on it – DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Darnell Wright, Jaylon Johnson, Gervon Dexter and Montez Sweat – but we can't ignore the issues up top. Team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles are in a power struggle and ownership hasn't proven very competent either. There's very often a correlation between success for a head coach and stable leadership at the top of a franchise, the Bears' situation is risky. Fortunately, recent reports suggest ownership and Warren might be a little hands-off in the Bears coaching search.

New England Patriots

