Top NFL insider speculates on Mike Tomlin trade from Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a winning record for the 18th season in a row. That alone might earn him Hall of Fame consideration, but since he also has a Super Bowl win on his resume, we’d imagine Coach Tomlin will be a shoo-in, once he hangs up his headset.

Yet, the 52-year-old coach likely has no plans of even thinking about retirement any time soon. Why should he? His teams really respond to his coaching style, and it’s led to 12 playoff appearances out of 18 chances. That’s about as good as it gets.

In what seems like a crime, somehow Tomlin has never won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award, and he’s not expected to win it this year either, with that honor likely going to Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell. While Tomlin’s job is as secure as they come in Pittsburgh, that may not prevent some teams from picking up the phone and gauging the Steelers’ interest in parting with him anyway.

Trade offers expected for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

At this point, thanks to his accomplishments, which include an incredible 183-107-2 record coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin could likely coach as long as he wants to in the Steel City. We’re betting he never has to pay for a beer locally either.

But when you’re as good as Tomlin, other teams around the league want to try cracking the code. What makes Tomlin’s Steelers so consistent? As they say, if you can’t beat them, join ’em. This could be the approach some teams are using this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, teams may even try trading for Coach Tomlin.

“I think there are going to be teams out there that have watched the way the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season has ended and wonder whether they should call the Steelers to see if they should inquire about whether the Steelers would be willing to move on from Mike Tomlin. I don’t think Pittsburgh will do that.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Mike Tomlin trade from Pittsburgh Steelers

A Mike Tomlin trade would be shocking, to say the least. All teams crave consistency, and Tomlin’s Steelers have cracked the code. We can’t imagine wanting to taint their success any time soon, unless you’re a rival team of course.

