Multiple teams planning trade for top Minnesota Vikings coach

Preseason expectations had the Minnesota Vikings’ over/under set to 6.5 wins. They blew past that total by Week 10 when they advanced to 7-2. Now they’re heading into a pivotal regular season finale against the Detroit Lions that could advance them to 14-2, earning a first-round playoff bye and the top seed in a crowded NFC playoff picture.

Teams have noticed what the Vikings have done on both sides of the ball. Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, led by coordinator Wes Phillips, ranks ninth in scoring, and they’ve done so while Sam Darnold has enjoyed the type of career renaissance that could earn him a contract worth roughly $40 million per season.

Meanwhile, the defense, led by coordinator Brian Flores, is allowing the NFL’s fourth-fewest points, which is a stark upgrade from last year’s unit that ranked 13th in points allowed. Now, everyone wants a piece of what the Vikings have developed.

Teams plotting trade for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell has impressed in his short time with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to two playoff appearances in three seasons, only missing out last year in the aftermath of Kirk Cousins’ Achilles tear. He’s also become the first coach in franchise history to have two 13-win seasons, putting him on track to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award.

Yet, KOC only has one year left on his contract, which means, barring an extension, he’ll head into next year as a lame duck. However, after the season his Vikings have had, we’d guarantee the two sides head to the discussion table to negotiate a new contract once their year is complete.

Still, since he does only have one year left on his deal, some teams are taking that as a message, as if his future in Minnesota might not be secure. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, several teams are even planning to try and trade for the likely Coach of the Year winner.

“There multiple teams that actually are considering trying to trade for Kevin O’Connell. The reason why? The next year, the last year of his deal, got no contract talks yet at all.” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer on Minnesota VIkings’ Kevin O’Connell

⬇️ @JayGlazer has a look at the potential coaching carousel as we head into the final Sunday, including multiple teams having interest in attempting to trade for Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell pic.twitter.com/s1LyNrWKiS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

On one hand, the Vikings have a viable option, should they receive an offer too good to refuse for Coach O’Connell with Brian Flores also being viewed as a legitimate head coaching candidate. Then again, it seems hard to fathom that they’d get rid of one of the NFL’s best coaches, no matter what kind of offers get thrown around.