Pittsburgh Steelers rumors shed light on future of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson for 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in an attempt to overhaul the offense. Now one of the best NFL teams in 2024, it appears an early vision is coming together for the Steelers’ quarterback room in 2025.

Due to a calf injury for Wilson, Pittsburgh rolled out Fields as its starting quarterback to open the season. The former first-round pick played well, helping the Steelers start with a 2-6 record. He also showed steady improvement over time, posting a 93.7 QB rating and averaging over 240 total yards per game from Weeks 3-6.

Related: NFL power rankings 2024 see where the Pittsburgh Steelers land

However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to make a change in the middle of October. Wilson took over as the starting, leading the team on a four-game win streak that included an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll remain the Steelers quarterback for the rest of the season and potentially 2025.

Russell Wilson stats (ESPN): 1,212 passing yards, 7-2 TD-INT, 63.1% completion rate, 8.1 yards per attempt, 98.6 QB rating, 16 sacks taken, 50.0 ESPN QBR

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that the Steelers front office wants to re-sign both Fields and Wilson this offseason. The organization is very happy with the state of their quarterback position this season and following years of issues at the spot, Pittsburgh is ready to move forward with this same pairing next year.

Related: NFL defense rankings, find out where Pittsburgh Steelers rank

Justin Fields stats (ESPN): 1,106 passing yards, 5-1 TD-INT, 65.8% completion rate, 6.9 yards per attempt, 93.3 QB rating, 51.8 ESPN QBR

However, the expectation around the league is that only one of the two quarterbacks will be retained this offseason and it’s likely to be Wilson. However, that could change depending on the free-agent market for the veteran’s services.

“”I think he has a reputation for being very high maintenance and a lot to deal with.” Anonymous NFL executive on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson

NFL executives polled by Jones believe Wilson’s contract value next year likely hovers around the $25-$35 million range, with more conservative estimates projecting his salary at $10-$15 million. However, considering how well the Steelers have functioned with Wilson as their starter paired with the quarterback desperation around the league, he’s likely to land north of $20-plus million.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft

As for Fields, he’ll likely have to find another home with the Las Vegas Raiders viewed as a potential landing spot that would be willing to make him a starter in 2025. For both quarterbacks, they’ll likely serve the 2025 season as a bridge starter to a rookie picked in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.