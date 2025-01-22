Pittsburgh Steelers projected to sign quarterback to $100 million contract

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over, it’s time to start thinking about potential roster upgrades for the offseason ahead.

One area that undoubtedly has to be addressed is the quarterback position. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to become unrestricted free agents, which means the Steelers could have a new starting quarterback this offseason.

Some of the best free agents available include Sam Darnold and possibly Kirk Cousins if the Atlanta Falcons can’t find a trade partner for the four-time Pro Bowl QB. Then, there’s also the possibility of re-signing Wilson and/or Fields.

So, what will the Steelers do? Some NFL analysts are already making their predictions.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

NFL insiders project Pittsburgh Steelers to re-sign Russell Wilson for around $100 million

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Justin Fields led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a respectable 4-2 record as the team’s starting quarterback this past season. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson led them to a 6-5 record, plus a postseason loss.

Did either one do enough to earn a second contract in Pittsburgh? Two NFL analysts believe Wilson could return but for a drastically more expensive rate than the veteran minimum contract ($1.2 million) he played on this season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Benjamin Solak recently attempted to examine whether the Steelers would re-sign Wilson. When doing so, they both threw out the same contract projection for the former Super Bowl winner.

“The Steelers like Wilson, and they aren’t thrilled about the other options they’ll have on the offseason quarterback market. If Wilson will take a deal similar to the three-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield got from the Buccaneers this past year, he could stick around for a while” Dan Graziano on Russell Wilson/Pittsburgh Steelers

Related: 5 Pittsburgh Steelers QB solutions for 2025

“The Steelers will re-sign Wilson, although not to a huge contract. There’s no reason to sign the 36-year-old to a four-year deal when he likely wouldn’t get any such deal on the open market. I’ll bet he makes it to free agency, tests the waters, finds tepid interest and returns to Pittsburgh on a three-year deal close to the value of Mayfield’s contract. I also predict Pittsburgh will draft a quarterback in the first three rounds in April.” Benjamin Solak on Wilson

While on the surface, a $100 million contract may seem a bit rich for Wilson, we also have to consider that there will be several teams searching for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. A high demand could drive up the price of any capable quarterback who reaches free agency, and Wilson just proved he’s capable of leading a team to the playoffs.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections