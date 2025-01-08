New York Giants’ draft plans expected to focus on two specific areas

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After a 3-14 season, the New York Giants surprisingly decided to keep both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Now the Giants’ front office must find a way to improve drastically as they look to gain ground on their fellow NFC East rivals.

While they don’t have a franchise quarterback, one factor working in the team’s favor is having the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with only two QBs projected to become first-round picks, their draft slot could leave the Giants on the outside looking in come April. However, there’s another area the team could focus on as their draft plans come into focus.

New York Giants likely targeting quarterbacks and cornerbacks in NFL Draft

In a perfect world, one of the top two selectors in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns will opt not to pick a quarterback. If so, that would leave one of either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward up for grabs.

Of course, we don’t know how the New York Giants’ front office views either quarterback, whether they’re seen as potential franchise quarterbacks, or if they even have a first-round grade on either talent. But the Giants could still emerge with arguably the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class in two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

“The New York Giants are another team in the quarterback hunt. They got their top execs multiple live exposures to seven top guys during the college season, and were all over Ward’s and Sanders’s bowl games. If they don’t take a quarterback, a corner such as Hunter or Michigan’s Will Johnson could be a consideration.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on New York Giants

If the Giants do draft a cornerback, it’s hard to envision them passing up on the opportunity to add a special talent like Hunter, who can also help them on offense and potentially special teams. Yet, if they have Johnson graded far and above Hunter as a cornerback prospect, it’s possible the Giants will have a big surprise in store on draft day.

