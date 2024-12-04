NFL insider reveals contract expectations for Jameis Winston in 2025

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract worth $4 million to be the primary backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson. Yet, plans changed when Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick created an instant spark for a Browns team that was 1-6 under Watson, with Winston leading Cleveland to a 2-3 record. This included impressive wins over the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson didn’t get a win on Monday night, but he did have a career-high 497 passing yards while tacking on four touchdowns. It was simply the latest strong showing from the 30-year-old journeyman backup. Yet, witnessing Winston’s stellar play has led to some speculation that he could land a starting role in 2025, whether it’s in Cleveland, or another NFL franchise.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Kirk Cousins throws Falcons game away

Jameis Winston expected to get paid more than Gardner Minshew

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders quickly inked Gardner Minshew to a two-year contract worth up to $25 million in a strong indication that he’d get a chance to be their starter. Failing to land a QB of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft left the Raiders stuck with Minshew and 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell competing for the starting role. Eventually, Minshew had shown enough to get himself benched, and the Raiders are still searching for a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns got a steal with Jameis Winston, getting better QB play out of the big-armed gunslinger for a fraction of the cost. Yet, with Minshew landing the largest contract among free agent quarterbacks not named Kirk Cousins last season, some are comparing his deal to the one Winston may be signing later this offseason.

Yet, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes Winston could land a bigger contract than Minshew’s, and it may not come from the cap-strapped Browns.

“His deal will expire at the end of this season, and the 31-year-old should be able to cash in during free agency. I’d much sooner give a player of his skill set the deal that Gardner Minshew got (two years, $25 million) than give it to Minshew himself. In fact, I’d imagine Winston is likely to get a bigger deal from another team than he would get from the Browns, who will be penny-pinching as they prepare to extract themselves from the Deshaun Watson contract.



So while Winston and the Browns feel like an easy fit for 2025 and maybe beyond, I’m not sold that Winston will feel the need to stay in Cleveland — especially if the Browns elect to keep Watson on the roster for another year, which might be a financial inevitability. Does Winston become a Giant? A Titan? A Panther? There will be starting jobs and bigger deals up for grabs.” ESPN’s Ben Solak on Jameis Winston

It seems hard to fathom that Winston wouldn’t want to return to Cleveland next season. All signs point to him having the time of his life with the Browns. Yet, other teams have to be coveting the team leader that Winston is, noting how he could likely improve their chemistry and provide a boost to the locker room and the playing field. In other words, it wouldn’t be surprising if another team outbid Cleveland while offering Winston an easier path to a starting role.

Related: Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this week