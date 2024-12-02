Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this week

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NFL Week 14 has arrived, delivering the first weekend of football in December with the fantasy football playoffs imminent. Ahead of a critical week for both NFL teams and fantasy managers, our Week 14 fantasy rankings will take you position-by-position through the best plays this week.

There are six teams on bye in Week 14. Fantasy managers will have to do without the likes of Nico Collins, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Taylor. It’s a sizable blow with multiple elite fantasy players sidelined, but there are quite a few alternatives to consider.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Jalen Hurts vs Carolina Panthers 2 Joe Burrow @ Dallas Cowboys 3 Josh Allen @ Los Angeles Rams 4 Baker Mayfield vs Las Vegas Raiders 5 Jared Goff vs Green Bay Packers 6 Jordan Love @ Detroit Lions 7 Sam Darnold vs Atlanta Falcons 8 Tua Tagovailoa vs New York Jets 9 Justin Herbert @ Kansas City Chiefs 10 Brock Purdy vs Chicago Bears 11 Patrick Mahomes vs Los Angeles Chargers 12 Caleb Williams vs San Francisco 49ers 13 Kyler Murray vs Seattle Seahawks 14 Matthew Stafford vs Buffalo Bills 15 Geno Smith @ Arizona Cardinals 16 Kirk Cousins @ Minnesota Vikings 17 Will Levis vs Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Trevor Lawrence @ Tennessee Titans 19 Cooper Rush vs Cincinnati Bengals 20 Aaron Rodgers @ Miami Dolphins

Week 14 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley vs Carolina Panthers 2 Christian McCaffrey vs Chicago Bears 3 Bijan Robinson @ Minnesota Vikings 4 De’Von Achane vs New York Jets 5 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Green Bay Packers 6 Josh Jacobs @ Detroit Lions 7 Alvin Kamara @ New York Giants 8 Chase Brown @ Dallas Cowboys 9 Kyren Williams vs Buffalo Bills 10 Breece Hall @ Miami Dolphins 11 Aaron Jones vs Atlanta Falcons 12 Kenneth Walker III @ Arizona Cardinals 13 David Montgomery vs Green Bay Packers 14 D’Andre Swift @ San Francisco 49ers 15 Rico Dowdle vs Cincinnati Bengals 16 James Cook @ Los Angeles Rams 17 James Conner vs Seattle Seahawks 18 Tony Pollard vs Jacksonville Jaguars 19 Bucky Irving vs Las Vegas Raiders 20 Tyrone Tracy Jr vs New Orleans Saints 21 Isiah Pacheco vs Los Angeles Chargers 22 Chuba Hubbard @ Philadelphia Eagles 23 Jaylen Warren vs Cleveland Browns 24 Nick Chubb @ Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Gus Edwards @ Kansas City Chiefs 26 Tank Bigsby @ Tennessee Titans 27 Najee Harris vs Cleveland Browns 28 Alexander Mattison @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 Kareem Hunt vs Los Angeles Chargers 30 Travis Etienne @ Tennessee Titans

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Justin Jefferson vs Atlanta Falcons 2 A.J. Brown vs Carolina Panthers 3 Ja’Marr Chase @ Dallas Cowboys 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Green Bay Packers 5 Puka Nacua vs Buffalo Bills 6 Drake London @ Minnesota Vikings 7 Mike Evans vs Las Vegas Raiders 8 DK metcalf @ Arizona Cardinals 9 Cooper Kupp vs Buffalo Bills 10 Tee Higgins @ Dallas Cowboys 11 Jayden Reed @ Detroit Lions 12 George Pickens vs Cleveland Browns 13 DeVonta Smith (Q – Hamstring) vs Carolina Panthers 14 Garrett Wilson @ Miami Dolphins 15 Tyreek Hill vs New York Jets 16 CeeDee Lamb vs Cincinnati Bengals 17 Ladd McConkey @ Kansas City Chiefs 18 Deebo Samuel vs Chicago Bears 19 Jameson Williams vs Green Bay Packers 20 Jordan Addison vs Atlanta Falcons 21 Marvin Harrison Jr vs Seattle Seahawks 22 Malik Nabers vs New Orleans Saints 23 Calvin Ridley vs Jacksonville Jaguars 24 Jaxson Smith-Njigba @ Arizona Cardinals 25 Jauan Jennings vs Chicago Bears 26 DJ Moore @ San Francisco 49ers 27 Davante Adams @ Miami Dolphins 28 Khalil Shakir @ Los Angeles Rams 29 Amari Cooper @ Los Angeles Rams 30 Jaylen Waddle vs New York Jets

Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends

Rank Player Matchup 1 Brock Bowers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 George Kittle vs Chicago Bears 3 Trey McBride vs Seattle Seahawks 4 Travis Kelce vs Los Angeles Chargers 5 T.J. Hockenson vs Atlanta Falcons 6 Jonnu Smith vs New York Jets 7 Dallas Goedert vs Carolina Panthers 8 Kyle Pitts @ Minnesota Vikings 9 Taysom Hill vs New York Giants 10 Evan Engram @ Tennessee Titans 11 Tucker Kraft @ Detroit Lions 12 David Njoku @ Pittsburgh Steelers 13 Sam LaPorta vs Green Bay Packers 14 Will Dissly @ Kansas City Chiefs 15 Cade Otton vs Las Vegas Raiders 16 Jake Ferguson (Q – Concussion) vs Cincinnati Bengals 17 Dalton Kincaid @ Los Angeles Rams 18 Mike Gesicki @ Dallas Cowboys 19 Pat Freiermuth vs Cleveland Browns 20 Cole Kmet @ San Francisco 49ers

