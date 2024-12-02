fbpx

Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this week

Updated:
Week 14 fantasy rankings
NFL Week 14 has arrived, delivering the first weekend of football in December with the fantasy football playoffs imminent. Ahead of a critical week for both NFL teams and fantasy managers, our Week 14 fantasy rankings will take you position-by-position through the best plays this week.

There are six teams on bye in Week 14. Fantasy managers will have to do without the likes of Nico Collins, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Taylor. It’s a sizable blow with multiple elite fantasy players sidelined, but there are quite a few alternatives to consider.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

Week 14 fantasy rankings, fantasy QB rankings
RankPlayerMatchup
1Jalen Hurtsvs Carolina Panthers
2Joe Burrow@ Dallas Cowboys
3Josh Allen@ Los Angeles Rams
4Baker Mayfieldvs Las Vegas Raiders
5Jared Goffvs Green Bay Packers
6Jordan Love@ Detroit Lions
7Sam Darnoldvs Atlanta Falcons
8Tua Tagovailoavs New York Jets
9Justin Herbert@ Kansas City Chiefs
10Brock Purdyvs Chicago Bears
11Patrick Mahomesvs Los Angeles Chargers
12Caleb Williamsvs San Francisco 49ers
13Kyler Murrayvs Seattle Seahawks
14Matthew Staffordvs Buffalo Bills
15Geno Smith@ Arizona Cardinals
16Kirk Cousins@ Minnesota Vikings
17Will Levisvs Jacksonville Jaguars
18Trevor Lawrence@ Tennessee Titans
19Cooper Rushvs Cincinnati Bengals
20Aaron Rodgers@ Miami Dolphins

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Week 14 fantasy RB rankings

Week 14 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkleyvs Carolina Panthers
2Christian McCaffreyvs Chicago Bears
3Bijan Robinson@ Minnesota Vikings
4De’Von Achanevs New York Jets
5Jahmyr Gibbsvs Green Bay Packers
6Josh Jacobs@ Detroit Lions
7Alvin Kamara@ New York Giants
8Chase Brown@ Dallas Cowboys
9Kyren Williamsvs Buffalo Bills
10Breece Hall@ Miami Dolphins
11Aaron Jonesvs Atlanta Falcons
12Kenneth Walker III@ Arizona Cardinals
13David Montgomeryvs Green Bay Packers
14D’Andre Swift@ San Francisco 49ers
15Rico Dowdlevs Cincinnati Bengals
16James Cook@ Los Angeles Rams
17James Connervs Seattle Seahawks
18Tony Pollardvs Jacksonville Jaguars
19Bucky Irvingvs Las Vegas Raiders
20Tyrone Tracy Jrvs New Orleans Saints
21Isiah Pachecovs Los Angeles Chargers
22Chuba Hubbard@ Philadelphia Eagles
23Jaylen Warrenvs Cleveland Browns
24Nick Chubb@ Pittsburgh Steelers
25Gus Edwards@ Kansas City Chiefs
26Tank Bigsby@ Tennessee Titans
27Najee Harrisvs Cleveland Browns
28Alexander Mattison@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29Kareem Huntvs Los Angeles Chargers
30Travis Etienne@ Tennessee Titans

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy RB rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy running backs this week.

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

Week 14 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerMatchup
1Justin Jeffersonvs Atlanta Falcons
2A.J. Brownvs Carolina Panthers
3Ja’Marr Chase@ Dallas Cowboys
4Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Green Bay Packers
5Puka Nacuavs Buffalo Bills
6Drake London@ Minnesota Vikings
7Mike Evansvs Las Vegas Raiders
8DK metcalf@ Arizona Cardinals
9Cooper Kuppvs Buffalo Bills
10Tee Higgins@ Dallas Cowboys
11Jayden Reed@ Detroit Lions
12George Pickensvs Cleveland Browns
13DeVonta Smith (Q – Hamstring)vs Carolina Panthers
14Garrett Wilson@ Miami Dolphins
15Tyreek Hillvs New York Jets
16CeeDee Lambvs Cincinnati Bengals
17Ladd McConkey@ Kansas City Chiefs
18Deebo Samuelvs Chicago Bears
19Jameson Williamsvs Green Bay Packers
20Jordan Addisonvs Atlanta Falcons
21Marvin Harrison Jrvs Seattle Seahawks
22Malik Nabersvs New Orleans Saints
23Calvin Ridleyvs Jacksonville Jaguars
24Jaxson Smith-Njigba@ Arizona Cardinals
25Jauan Jenningsvs Chicago Bears
26DJ Moore@ San Francisco 49ers
27Davante Adams@ Miami Dolphins
28Khalil Shakir@ Los Angeles Rams
29Amari Cooper@ Los Angeles Rams
30Jaylen Waddlevs New York Jets

Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends

Week 14 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerMatchup
1Brock Bowers@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2George Kittlevs Chicago Bears
3Trey McBridevs Seattle Seahawks
4Travis Kelcevs Los Angeles Chargers
5T.J. Hockensonvs Atlanta Falcons
6Jonnu Smithvs New York Jets
7Dallas Goedertvs Carolina Panthers
8Kyle Pitts@ Minnesota Vikings
9Taysom Hillvs New York Giants
10Evan Engram@ Tennessee Titans
11Tucker Kraft@ Detroit Lions
12David Njoku@ Pittsburgh Steelers
13Sam LaPortavs Green Bay Packers
14Will Dissly@ Kansas City Chiefs
15Cade Ottonvs Las Vegas Raiders
16Jake Ferguson (Q – Concussion)vs Cincinnati Bengals
17Dalton Kincaid@ Los Angeles Rams
18Mike Gesicki@ Dallas Cowboys
19Pat Freiermuthvs Cleveland Browns
20Cole Kmet@ San Francisco 49ers

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy TE rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy tight ends this week.

Additional Week 14 fantasy rankings

