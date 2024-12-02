Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TE this week

NFL Week 14 has arrived, delivering the first weekend of football in December with the fantasy football playoffs imminent. Ahead of a critical week for both NFL teams and fantasy managers, our Week 14 fantasy rankings will take you position-by-position through the best plays this week.
There are six teams on bye in Week 14. Fantasy managers will have to do without the likes of Nico Collins, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Taylor. It’s a sizable blow with multiple elite fantasy players sidelined, but there are quite a few alternatives to consider.
With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 14 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Carolina Panthers
|2
|Joe Burrow
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Josh Allen
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|4
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|Jared Goff
|vs Green Bay Packers
|6
|Jordan Love
|@ Detroit Lions
|7
|Sam Darnold
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs New York Jets
|9
|Justin Herbert
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Brock Purdy
|vs Chicago Bears
|11
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|12
|Caleb Williams
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|13
|Kyler Murray
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Buffalo Bills
|15
|Geno Smith
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|17
|Will Levis
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Tennessee Titans
|19
|Cooper Rush
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Miami Dolphins
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.
Week 14 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Carolina Panthers
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Chicago Bears
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|4
|De’Von Achane
|vs New York Jets
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Green Bay Packers
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Detroit Lions
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|@ New York Giants
|8
|Chase Brown
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Kyren Williams
|vs Buffalo Bills
|10
|Breece Hall
|@ Miami Dolphins
|11
|Aaron Jones
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|12
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|13
|David Montgomery
|vs Green Bay Packers
|14
|D’Andre Swift
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|15
|Rico Dowdle
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|16
|James Cook
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|17
|James Conner
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|18
|Tony Pollard
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|19
|Bucky Irving
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|20
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|vs New Orleans Saints
|21
|Isiah Pacheco
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|vs Cleveland Browns
|24
|Nick Chubb
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Gus Edwards
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|26
|Tank Bigsby
|@ Tennessee Titans
|27
|Najee Harris
|vs Cleveland Browns
|28
|Alexander Mattison
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|30
|Travis Etienne
|@ Tennessee Titans
Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy RB rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy running backs this week.
Week 14 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|2
|A.J. Brown
|vs Carolina Panthers
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Green Bay Packers
|5
|Puka Nacua
|vs Buffalo Bills
|6
|Drake London
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Mike Evans
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|DK metcalf
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|vs Buffalo Bills
|10
|Tee Higgins
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Jayden Reed
|@ Detroit Lions
|12
|George Pickens
|vs Cleveland Browns
|13
|DeVonta Smith (Q – Hamstring)
|vs Carolina Panthers
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Miami Dolphins
|15
|Tyreek Hill
|vs New York Jets
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Chicago Bears
|19
|Jameson Williams
|vs Green Bay Packers
|20
|Jordan Addison
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|21
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|22
|Malik Nabers
|vs New Orleans Saints
|23
|Calvin Ridley
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|24
|Jaxson Smith-Njigba
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|25
|Jauan Jennings
|vs Chicago Bears
|26
|DJ Moore
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|27
|Davante Adams
|@ Miami Dolphins
|28
|Khalil Shakir
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|29
|Amari Cooper
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|30
|Jaylen Waddle
|vs New York Jets
Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|George Kittle
|vs Chicago Bears
|3
|Trey McBride
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|4
|Travis Kelce
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|vs New York Jets
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|vs Carolina Panthers
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|9
|Taysom Hill
|vs New York Giants
|10
|Evan Engram
|@ Tennessee Titans
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Detroit Lions
|12
|David Njoku
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Green Bay Packers
|14
|Will Dissly
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|15
|Cade Otton
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Jake Ferguson (Q – Concussion)
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|17
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|19
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Cleveland Browns
|20
|Cole Kmet
|@ San Francisco 49ers
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 14 fantasy TE rankings, providing analysis of NFL stats and matchup evaluations for the best fantasy tight ends this week.