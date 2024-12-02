Week 14 fantasy QB rankings: Fantasy analysis of NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy quarterbacks

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Our Week 14 fantasy QB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week. From highlighting quarterbacks with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy QB rankings for Week 14.

15. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – @ Arizona Cardinals

Geno Smith could be a top-12 fantasy quarterback if the Seattle Seahawks offensive line gave him any meaningful time to throw. Instead, we have to settle for a lesser version of this offense. Smith has played fine in the last six games, accounting for 8 total touchdowns while averaging over 255 total yards per game. Fantasy managers just have to accept in a matchup like this, 1 touchdown and 225-plus passing yards is the likeliest outcome.

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – vs Buffalo Bills

While Matthew Stafford isn't playing anything close to MVP-caliber football right now, the NFL stats make him very relevant in fantasy football. From Weeks 8-13, he averaged 265.2 passing yards and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game, holding a 104.2 QB rating and 14-3 TD-INT line during that six-game span. This isn't a good matchup by any means, but Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp give Stafford a path to a strong fantasy floor.

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals offensive line was overwhelmed by the Seattle Seahawks’ pass rush and looks the last time they faced off, resulting in Kyler Murray taking 5 sacks with 1 interception and no touchdowns. Murray also struggled this past week against the Minnesota Vikings defense (2 interceptions). While he’s much higher in consensus Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, we’re not confident in Murray’s floor as Seattle has allowed just 188 passing yards per game with a 3-3 TD-INT line in the last three weeks.

12. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – vs Chicago Bears

The ugly performance from Brock Purdy in Week 13 can be chalked up to the snow and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback playing through injury. Unfortunately, the 49ers' offense is spiraling and this team will now be without Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season. Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle still make Purdy a fantasy starter, but his ceiling isn't remotely close to what it used to be.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears – @ San Francisco 49ers

Since Thomas Brown took over as the Chicago Bears’ play-caller, Caleb Williams sports a 5-0 TD-IN line with a 99.2 QB rating and he’s averaging 300 total yards per game. In Week 14, he’s taking on a San Francisco 49ers defense missing multiple starters with a 4-0 TD-INT line and 121.5 QB rating allowed in the last two games. There’s always a little risk with a rookie, but Williams’ upside can make him one of the top fantasy passers on Sunday.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is now putting Patrick Mahomes in a position where he needs to score more points and sustain longer drives. He's come through, averaging 265 passing yards per game with a 13-3 TD-INT line, 99.8 QB rating and 68.75 percent completion rate from Weeks 7-13. However, he gets knocked down a few spots in our fantasy QB rankings this week with the Los Angeles Chargers allowing the ninth-lowest passing touchdown rate (3.5 percent) with the sixth-highest interception rate (3.2 percent) and only 206.4 passing yards per game allowed.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – vs New York Jets

Since returning from injured reserve, Tua Tagovailoa sports a 116.3 QB rating with a 77.3 percent completion rate and a 13-1 TD-INT line. The Miami Dolphins might be running a simple dink-and-dunk offense, but it’s working and the New York Jets’ linebacker corps isn’t good enough to shut down De’Von Achane and Jonnu Smith. Expect Tagovailao to deliver another strong performance, coming through with 250-plus passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Since losing cornerback Jaylen Watson, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has allowed its last six opponents to average a 105.5 QB rating with a 69.7 percent completion rate and 232.5 passing yards and 1.7 passing touchdowns per game. As long as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line doesn't implode like it did this past Sunday, Herbert should have a strong performance in a Chargers' win.

7. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings – vs Atlanta Falcons

Sam Darnold once again belongs in the heart of fantasy QB rankings with the NFL stats he’s putting up lately. In the last three games, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback boasts a 6-0 TD-INT line with a 111.7 QB rating, 576 passing yards (288 per game) and he’s averaged 8.7 yards per attempt. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, have allowed a 106.6 QB rating, 2.3 passing touchdowns and 237 passing yards per game since Week 5. Darnold will be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 14.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – @ Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will be without multiple defensive starters and depth players in this Thursday Night Football battle. It's a golden opportunity for Jordan Love and this Green Bay Packers offense to take down a division rival, closing the gap in the NFC North. Facing a weakened pass rush, Love should have the time he needs to dice up a Lions' secondary that will likely have multiple backups out there and Detroit is even thinner at linebacker, resulting in more targets for Tucker Kraft and Josh Jacobs.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – vs Green Bay Packers

The last time the Green Bay Packers faced Jared Goff, they mustered just 4 QB hits and 1 sack. Detroit excels at protecting Goff and it's an even bigger advantage against a below-average Packers' pass rush. Green Bay will also be without top corner Jaire Alexander in this one and they have issues covering running backs and tight ends. In short, Goff should finish Week 14 as one of the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks and it's especially likely with Detroit banged up defensively.

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Baker Mayfield didn’t entirely take advantage of his matchup this past Sunday, throwing 2 interceptions and taking 4 sacks. We’re still confident in him being one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 14. From Weeks 8-13, the Las Vegas Raiders defense allowed opponents to average a 103.2 QB rating, 2.6 passing touchdowns and 258.8 passing yards per game. Plus, Tampa Bay’s woeful defense puts more weight on Mayfield’s shoulders to keep the scoring going.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – @ Los Angeles Rams

As Sunday Night Football demonstrated, Josh Allen can still be one of the most productive fantasy quarterbacks even with low yardage totals. He finished Sunday with just 148 passing yards and 18 rushing yards, but also delivered 4 total touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams – 219.2 pass ypg, 8-5 TD-INT and 2.8 sacks per game – have been fairly strong against the pass in the last five games. However, Allen can deliver 50-plus rushing yards and a touchdown against this defense with another 200-plus yards and a score through the air.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Dallas Cowboys

Joe Burrow will be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks every week for the rest of the season. For one thing, the Cincinnati Bengals defense requires Burrow to attempt 30-40 passes per game just to keep the matchup close. Second, his chemistry with Ja’Marr Chase is at an all-time high. While the Dallas Cowboys defense has been much better over the last month – 202.3 pass ypg, 4-5 TD-INT line, 82.0 QB rating allowed – Burrow is the definition of matchup-proof. Just ask the Steelers.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Carolina Panthers

