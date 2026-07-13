At his peak, no one would be able to argue that there is a better quarterback in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes. Winning three Super Bowls in a five-year span will earn you that type of respect. Heck, from 2019 to 2024, there was only one time when Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs didn’t reach the Super Bowl. If that’s not greatness, I don’t know what is.

Yet, you would be hard-pressed to find consensus on Mahomes being ranked as the best QB in the NFL today. Others, such as recent MVPs like Josh Allen or even Matthew Stafford, may have a stronger case. So, what’s holding Mahomes back as of late?

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Mahomes Knocked for ‘Chasing The Big Play’ Too Often

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s been conducting positional player ranking polls among NFL executives, coaches, and scouts this month. Recently, they ranked the quarterbacks.

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To little surprise, Mahomes didn’t come in first place this time. It was the first instance in three years where he wasn’t at No. 1. This time, Mahomes ranked second. So, what’s changed?

One anonymous NFL defensive coach criticized Mahomes for holding onto the ball for too long and going for the big play too often. It’s just part of what’s set him back as of late.

“Mahomes struggled even before the injury last year — held the ball too long and forced throws when it wasn’t necessary. Still has a tendency to chase the big play instead of keeping the offense on schedule.” Unnamed Veteran Defensive Coach on Mahomes

Though it’s not like Mahomes got completely blasted by this coach. He also took time to pay his respects to one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

“If they don’t have him, they win three games, tops [last year],” the coach added.

While Mahomes may have some perceived flaws in his game, he’s also a special talent. As noted, without him, the Chiefs wouldn’t have four Super Bowl rings. They may still have just the one that Hank Stram and Len Dawson helped them win back in 1969.

Yet, there’s also no debating that the Chiefs QB needs to get back on track, and part of that effort includes strengthening the supporting cast around him. With the addition of Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, and hopefully full seasons from Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs’ offense should be in for a bounce-back season.

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