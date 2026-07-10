Each NFL team has at least one breakout player who emerges each season. The best general managers and coaching staffs emerge with multiple players who enjoy a career year each season. When there are 11 starters on each side of the ball, plus special teams standouts, there are a lot of opportunities for athletes to make a name for themselves. That’s what this list is all about: identifying one breakout candidate for all 32 NFL teams in 2026.

Related: Top NFL Free Agents Remaining: One Player Each Team Should Sign

Go Ad-Free

Arizona Cardinals: Will Johnson

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of different ways a player can become a breakout performer. While Johnson was already a 10-game starter as a rookie after becoming the 47th overall pick, the 6-foot-2 cornerback could emerge as a Pro Bowler in 2026. The Arizona Cardinals have a bit of a crowded cornerback room, but Johnson has reportedly emerged from camp looking like a more “instinctive” player as he enters Year 2. Don’t be surprised when the former Michigan star transforms into a playmaker in Arizona later this year too.

Related: 5 Bold NFL Predictions for the 2026 Season, including Big Trade and First HC Fired

Go Ad-Free

Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can a rookie really be a breakout performer? It is when it comes from a third-round pick who hasn’t been assured a starting role. Yet, my hunch is Branch will be starting opposite Drake London before the Atlanta Falcons‘ season ends. He might even flirt with over 500 yards, which would be a great development for a Falcons team that doesn’t know who their No. 2 receiver will be, let alone No. 3 or No. 4.

Related: ESPN Analysts: Atlanta Falcons Have One of NFL’s Worst Rosters in 2026

Baltimore Ravens: Mike Green

32 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering the pre-draft process, there was some chatter that small-school prospect Mike Green could end up as a first-round pick after leading the nation with 17 sacks. Yet, off-field questions may have factored into him slipping into the second round, where the Baltimore Ravens made him the 59th overall pick. He proved the NFL wasn’t too big or fast for him as a 21-year-old rookie. Now, after a 3.5-sack debut season, expect the Ravens to see what their young edge-rusher is capable of. Right now, he’s the No. 3 pass-rusher in Baltimore, but don’t be surprised if Green pushes for a starting role while more than doubling his sack total.

Related: Recent Baltimore Ravens First-Round Pick Training with Former NFL Super Bowl Coach

Buffalo Bills: Deone Walker

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to miss Deone Walker on the football field. The Buffalo Bills‘ second-year defensive tackle measures in at 6-foot-7, 331 pounds. Typically, fourth-round rookies don’t get a chance to make a huge impact in their first season, but the Bills’ coaching staff couldn’t keep him off the field. Walker started 16 of his 17 appearances, recording 39 tackles (8 for loss), four QB hits, a sack, and a fumble recovery. While that was a great start, Walker could take a big leap in Year 2, quadrupling his sack total while helping the Bills become a top-15 unit against the rush.

Related: 10 NFL Teams Who Could Be a Blockbuster Trade Away From a Super Bowl Win

Carolina Panthers: Jonathon Brooks

32 USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jonathon Brooks was a star at Texas. Despite tearing his ACL late in the year, the Carolina Panthers still selected him with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, knowing he’d likely miss most of the season. Brooks didn’t make his debut until Week 14 of his rookie year, but wound up tearing his ACL again just three games later. He missed all of 2025 rehabbing the knee but now is believed to be back to 100%. The Panthers have had a run-heavy approach, and now that Rico Dowdle’s departure once again casts Chuba Hubbard into the spotlight, Carolina needs a new RB2. If healthy, Brooks could not only snatch the backup role, but he could eat into Hubbard’s workload too. By the end of the season, the 22-year-old just might end up with 800 all-purpose yards.

Related: Carolina Panthers Urged to Trade for Pro Bowl Tight End

Chicago Bears: Austin Booker

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For months, the Chicago Bears have been mentioned as a team that could trade for an upgrade at edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. But they’ve stuck with what they have. Perhaps it’s because they know Austin Booker’s breakout season is coming after the 2024 fifth-round pick recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025. Even though the Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a $48 million contract in 2025, Booker was the better performer, and now he’ll make sure everyone knows his name by flirting with a double-digit sack season.

Related: Chicago Bears Predicted to Trade for All-Pro Running Back

Cincinnati Bengals: Erick All Jr.

32 USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This breakout season has been a long time coming. The Cincinnati Bengals made All the 115th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping he could make a major impact after recovering from an ACL tear suffered in October during his final season at Iowa. Unfortunately, All tore his ACL again nine games into his rookie year and hasn’t hit the field since. Now back to 100%, there’s hope the athletic tight end can begin climbing the depth chart again. Who knows, he might even finish as the starter while posting a respectable 500-yard campaign.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals Insider Suggests Team May Not Be Done Adding to Defense

Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders

32 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Bond would have been the easy choice, but sometimes it’s better to be bold rather than beautiful. We still don’t know who will win the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback competition, and even though Deshaun Watson has played at a fringe MVP level before and may have the higher ceiling, we’re going with Sanders, a former fifth-round pick. The hope is that a fresh start led by first-year head coach Todd Monken gives Sanders exactly the type of coaching he’s craved since joining the NFL as the 144th overall pick last April. Plus, unlike last season, now the Browns have actually surrounded him with weapons too. For Sanders, a breakout season would be flirting with 4,000 yards while playing close to .500 football.

Related: NFL Pro Bowler Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction for 2026

Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Ezeiruaku

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he’s currently working to overcome an offseason hip surgery, once healthy, Ezeiruaku may be primed for a true breakout year. The Dallas Cowboys made the 22-year-old the 44th overall pick in last year’s draft and managed to record two sacks across 17 games. What was more impressive was the fact that he recorded . If given a full-time role, Ezeiruaku could flirt with double-digit sacks.

Related: Dallas Cowboys’ ‘X-Factor’ Revealed by NFL Analysts

Denver Broncos: Jonah Elliss

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathon Cooper may not be available for the Denver Broncos this season. As a result, the Broncos will have to rely on more of their depth. It may even spring 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss into a starting role. While Elliss has appeared in 30 games, he’s yet to start one. A mini-breakout ensued in his debut season, where Elliss recorded five sacks, but he couldn’t manage the same production last season, finishing with just 2.5 QB takedowns. He was still effective creating pressure, as Elliss impressively generated 14 pressures on just 318 defensive snaps. He’ll have no trouble topping his previous career-high of five sacks; he may even double it, playing a key role in an elite Broncos defense.

Related: Sean Payton Wanted Future Hall of Famer to Overtake Him as Denver Broncos Head Coach

Detroit Lions: Isaac TeSlaa

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a third-round pick, some might say Isaac TeSlaa already enjoyed a breakout season as a rookie by catching six touchdowns. Yet, the Detroit Lions‘ second-year player has more meat on the bone heading into 2026. At 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, it’s no wonder the Lions found ways for him to be a red zone weapon, but TeSlaa’s speed will help him top the 500-yard mark this season as well.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts

Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might say the Green Bay Packers‘ second-round pick from 2022 has already broken out. After all, the Packers just signed Watson to a $92 million extension. Yet, he’s never had more than the 611 yards he had last season. You’ll see Watson go over 1,000 yards in 2026, becoming a true weapon in Green Bay alongside Tucker Kraft. That’s a breakout season, but one that’s been a long time coming.

Related: NFL Analyst Believes Green Bay Packers’ Defense Could Be in ‘Big Trouble’

Houston Texans: Jayden Higgins

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might say the 34th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft already enjoyed his breakout moment with the Houston Texans after recording 525 regular season yards and touchdowns, and another 98 yards across two playoff games. Yet, he lands on this list because Higgins has the potential to have a 1,000-yard season in 2026. Doing so would definitely qualify as a breakout performance, especially considering the Texans have a crowded and competitive WR room.

Related: Houston Texans Insider Reveals Team’s Likelihood of Adding All-Pro

Indianapolis Colts: Justin Walley

32 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A year ago, knowing they needed help in the secondary, the Indianapolis Colts made cornerback Justin Walley the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Walley had been impressing coaches to the point where he might have snagged a starting role as a rookie. But a torn ACL wiped out his debut season, and now he’s itching to make a difference as a pro. A year later, Walley finally gets a chance, and he’ll play a key role in helping the Colts have a top-15 passing defense as a starter who records multiple interceptions.

Related: NFL Coach Rips Sauce Gardner, Says New York Jets Traded Him For a Reason

Jacksonville Jaguars: Bhayshul Tuten

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After letting Travis Etienne test free agency, where he inked a $48 million contract, the Jacksonville Jaguars need a new starting running back in Liam Coen’s offense. Bhayshul Tuten, a fourth-round pick in 2025, is expected to fill that void. Even though he’ll likely be in a timeshare with Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tuten’s 4.32-second 40 time will be on full display. Tuten recorded 386 yards from scrimmage as a rookie; he could flirt with 1,000 in 2026.

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Predicts ‘Important Role’ for Former Sixth-Round Pick

Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Picking the 28th overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft may be the easy choice here, but it’s also the right one for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes‘ expected availability early on could be a factor here, but either way, Worthy should be primed for a breakout season in Year 3. After recording 638 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, Worthy only tallied 532 yards and a touchdown in 2025. We could see him take over as Mahomes’ top target in 2026, going off for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career.

Related: 10 NFL Teams Who Could Be a Blockbuster Trade Away From a Super Bowl Win

Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Nailor

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly already big believers in Jalen ‘Speedy’ Nailor after signing him to a $35 million contract in free agency. Always the third wheel behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, now he’ll get a chance to play a featured role, but he’ll still have to earn it alongside Tre Tucker and 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech. Still, the opportunities will be there while catching passes from his old Vikings QB Kirk Cousins or from new rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Nailor has shown legit big-play ability, and he’ll have no trouble reaching new career-highs in receiving yards after recording a personal best 444 yards last season.

Related: ‘Door is Open’ for Las Vegas Raiders to Trade Quarterback This Season

Los Angeles Chargers: Keaton Mitchell

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator made it a point to tell GM Joe Hortiz to pursue Keaton Mitchell in free agency. McDaniel got his wish. Stuck behind Derrick Henry in Baltimore, now the 24-year-old Mitchell gets a chance to earn snaps behind 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton. After clocking a 4.37 40 time coming out of college, Mitchell brings some serious speed to the Chargers’ backfield. McDaniel worked wonders with De’Von Achane; can another lightning-quick running back like Mitchell have success too? He should top 500 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career while establishing a name for himself on a playoff team.

Related: Los Angeles Chargers Star May Be Planning Contract Holdout

Los Angeles Rams: Terrance Ferguson

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams traded down and came away with Terrance Ferguson with the 46th pick in the second round. Many expected him to have a bigger impact after a fairly significant investment, but Fergie recorded just 231 yards and three touchdowns. Now boasting a year’s experience in Sean McVay’s offense, watch out for Ferguson to more than double his yardage output while playing a featured role in the Rams’ famed 3TE sets.

Related: 5 NFL Players Who Could Come Out of Retirement in 2026

Miami Dolphins: Malik Washington

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Miami Dolphins have no clue who their No. 1 wide receiver will be this season. It could be Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, or one of the third-round rookies — Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. Any of them could be serviceable, but Washington has some true breakout potential after biding his time learning behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for the past two seasons. Washington is quick, but he’s not quite Hill or Waddle fast. Nevertheless, he’s a good bet to secure a starting role and double his career-high of 317 yards from a season ago. If Washington can’t lock down a starting job, the Dolphins should be ready to move on and give more playing time to their rookie trio instead.

Related: Miami Dolphins’ ‘Playmaker’ Could Be Primed for Breakout Year

Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was consideration given to Jalen Redmond, and while he could become a Pro Bowler this season, he already had a breakout year with six sacks in 2025. Rather, the Vikings could find an immediate contributor in sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne instead. The Minnesota Vikings are locked into this season’s rushing backfield with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, but Claiborne brings some real juice to the lineup with his 4.37 speed in the 40 Yard Dash. If the 31-year-old Jones misses more time due to injury, Claiborne could step in with a 100-yard game, carving out a bigger role for himself in 2027.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Fans Overwhelmingly Want New GM To Boost Perceived Roster Hole

New England Patriots: Kyle Williams

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the New England Patriots made Williams the 69th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he didn’t see much burn as a rookie receiver. The Patriots return with a reshaped receiving room that left Stefon Diggs in the dust, but he’s been replaced by A.J. Brown and $68 million receiver Romeo Doubs. The Patriots also have Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, but I’m betting that they’ll lean more into Williams, being that he’s only in season two of a four-year deal. Hollins will turn 33 in August, so it only makes sense to give Williams more opportunities and hope he can break out with a 500-yard season.

Related: NFL Analyst Suggests New England Patriots’ Defense Could ‘Haunt the Team’

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though they didn’t take one in the first round, the New Orleans Saints knew they needed a franchise quarterback, so they took a chance on Shough in the second round with the 40th overall pick. While he had to wait nine games before getting his first chance to start, he left a strong impression by winning four of the team’s final five contests. He did so by completing 69.6% of his passes while averaging a healthy 263.3 yards per game. Now headed into his first full season as the starting quarterback, Shough has mastered Kellen Moore’s offense, and now the Saints have surrounded him with weapons too. The second-year QB will have no issues topping 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, cementing his status as the future in New Orleans.

Related: New Orleans Saints’ Pro Bowler Named One of NFL’s Most Overpaid Players

New York Giants: Isaiah Likely

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After 18 seasons coaching the Ravens, John Harbaugh now takes over the New York Giants, and he’s bringing a lot of players with him from Baltimore. That includes Likely. The 26-year-old has flashed breakout potential before, but he’s always been stuck behind All-Pro Mark Andrews. Now the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end gets a chance to start in New York. After previously peaking with 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, Likely has a chance at getting over the 700-yard mark while increasing his touchdown output with the Giants.

Related: Former New York Giants First-Round Pick Could Be Primed for Breakout Year

New York Jets: Adonai Mitchell

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, when the New York Jets threw in the towel and traded Sauce Gardner, not only did they get two first-round picks in return, they also got receiver Adonai Mitchell, a former second-round pick. Mitchell experienced nearly immediate success with his new team, racking up 301 yards in just eight games. Now the Jets are expected to have more stable QB play with former Pro Bowler Geno Smith, which could lead to a breakout campaign for the 23-year-old 6-foot-2 receiver with blistering 4.34-second speed in the 40 Yard Dash.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Coach Heaps Praise on New York Jets GM

Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feeling like they lacked an impact edge rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles traded two third-round picks for Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Now Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith are expected to duke it out opposite Greenard. While Hunt had more sacks than Smith last season, the latter was also battling a nagging triceps injury that could have impacted his performance. Smith, a former first-round pick, has only compiled 10.5 sacks across three seasons, but he has a chance to match or exceed those totals in 2026 alone.

Related: NFL Offensive Coordinator Takes Veiled Dig at Saquon Barkley

Pittsburgh Steelers: Payton Wilson

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Year 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers need Wilson to realize his full potential. While the 2024 third-round pick has flashed star potential, he’s had trouble putting it all together for a full season. The Steelers made more defensive changes, including bringing in Patrick Graham, who’s been an NFL defensive coordinator at three other stops before Pittsburgh. Having just turned 26, the hope is that Wilson is just now entering his prime.

Related: 2026 NFL QB Rankings After Aaron Rodgers Re-Joins Steelers

San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers have been busy reshaping their receiver room this offseason. No acquisition was bigger than Mike Evans, but Christian Kirk should help take attention away too. Both targets could help 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall enjoy a breakout year. The third-year pro has yet to top 528 receiving yards in a single season, but this could be the year where Brock Purdy helps the 25-year-old top 1,000 yards.

Related: Brandon Aiyuk Accuses San Francisco 49ers of Lying in Latest Post

Seattle Seahawks: Elijah Arroyo

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year ago, there was some question about whether the Seattle Seahawks had enough pass-catching talent on hand. As a result, they selected tight end Elijah Arroyo with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, he didn’t have much of an impact as a rookie, being held to just 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. Arroyo has work to do to land in the starting lineup, but he has the speed to stretch the seams and could become a breakout performer in his second season.

Related: 2026 NFL Schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Notre Dame star recorded nine interceptions in college, but zero as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Morrison only appeared in 10 games and made three starts, now that Jamel Dean departed in free agency, more snaps are available in Tampa Bay. Many of those will likely go to Morrison, the team’s second-round pick from 2025. Still just 22 years old, Morrison had a full offseason to refine his form, and he’ll be better for it.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Upset About His Contract

Tennessee Titans: Gunnar Helm

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I nearly picked Cam Ward, that’s just too obvious. Instead, the Tennessee Titans‘ fourth-round pick from a year ago, tight end Gunnar Helm, could be the next star playmaker to emerge from Tennessee. The former Texas tight end had a solid rookie campaign for a Day 3 draft pick, compiling 357 yards and two touchdowns, but now he may be able to double those numbers heading into Year 2.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts

Washington Commanders: Jer’Zhan Newton

32 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders made Jer’Zhan Newton the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, yet despite making 11 starts as a rookie, he didn’t make much of an impact. That changed in 2025. Despite seeing almost 100 fewer snaps than the previous season, Newton recorded five sacks. Now the Commanders defensive tackle could further his development to the point of earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Related: Von Miller Says He Regrets Joining Commanders: 4 New Landing Spots for All-Pro Pass-Rusher