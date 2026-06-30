There’s been one common theme this offseason as the Cincinnati Bengals look to quickly move on from a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw them finish with just a 6-11 record. Of course, missing Joe Burrow for nine games due to injury didn’t help. Cincinnati went just 1-8 in games not started by Burrow, and 5-3 in the games that were. That’s a strong indicator that Burrow’s supporting cast not only isn’t strong enough, but also how much they rely on the franchise quarterback.

The hope is that 2026 will be much different for a Bengals team that allowed the NFL’s third-most points a season ago. Losing Trey Hendrickson to free agency felt like a death blow, yet the Bengals responded nicely by adding the high-upside Boye Mafe along the edge and supplementing the decision by trading for stud defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the middle. Together, they, along with continued improvement from the linebacker corps and additions to the secondary, will ideally lead to a sharp improvement. Yet, the work may not be done yet.

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Bengals Could Still Add Another Veteran Defender

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals added players like Jonathan Allen and second-round rookie Cashius Howell to help boost the pass-rush and aid the pass defense in the secondary. Yet, the linebacker unit largely went unaddressed aside from a pair of undrafted free agent signees. That could still change. Other veteran Bengal defenders could face competition too.

Meanwhile, The Athletic‘s Paul Dehner Jr. believes the Bengals could still add an experienced free agent at any level of the defense. While they internally feel more confident about this group than last year’s, they know there’s still room for improvement.

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“The Bengals like where the defensive roster stands after an aggressive overhaul this offseason. They also could use veterans to supplement questionable spots in the back seven. They’ve made a big bet on Year 2 jumps from Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter at linebacker, but there’s room for a veteran to add depth and insurance should it fall apart. The same is true at cornerback where the group behind starters Dax Hill and DJ Turner are young, journeymen or former practice squaders. A veteran with starts under his belt would make everyone breathe easier should an injury require those depth pieces to play.”

While there’s still a lot to determine, one thing that is for sure is that the Bengals can’t afford another season littered with defensive failures. If that means adding another free agent or two to help fill in the cracks, then so be it.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts