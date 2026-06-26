If there’s anything we’ve learned from the NFL offseason, it’s that trades can happen at any time. Just last week, two blockbuster trades were executed, involving three Pro Bowl players changing teams. Could more be on the way? Rosters are always evolving, so we thought it could be fun to offer up one trade that every team can still make.

Related: Top NFL Free Agents Remaining: One Player Each Team Should Sign

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Arizona Cardinals Trade for Kayshon Boutte

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They may not have a top-tier starting quarterback, but the Arizona Cardinals have a lot of potential within Mike LaFleur’s offense. Jeremiyah Love could help them compete in each game, no matter who the QB is. Yet, that QB could have a surprisingly excellent season if the receiving corps, led by an elite tight end in Trey McBride and another potential superstar in Marvin Harrison Jr.

While Michael Wilson broke out for 1,000 yards last season, the Cardinals have a lot of question marks competing for the WR3 role. They could bring in someone who’s perfect for the role in the 5-foot-11 Kayshon Boutte. The 24-year-old is seeking a trade from New England after A.J. Brown’s arrival, and he’s recorded back-to-back 500-yard seasons with the Patriots. With Boutte headed into a contract year, securing him shouldn’t take anything more than a fifth-round pick and perhaps some change.

Related: 4 James Conner Trade Landing Spots

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Atlanta Falcons Trade for Brandon Aiyuk

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Drake London is a rich man after signing a $141 million contract. But the Atlanta Falcons don’t have proven depth behind their top pass-catcher. Kyle Pitts can help take attention away, but even he’s headed into a contract year. Meanwhile, the Falcons could gamble on the chance that former second-team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk bounces back while getting a second chance in Atlanta. Considering he’s owed $27 million in 2026, the 49ers should be the team willing to pay the Falcons a draft pick, but we’re guessing San Francisco would never agree to such a deal. Yet, Atlanta offering a seventh-round pick should get it done.

Related: 5 NFL Trades We’d Still Love to See This Offseason

Baltimore Ravens Trade for Garrett Bradbury

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After losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the Baltimore Ravens are placing a lot of confidence in Danny Pinter, who has started just 10 games in his career. Yet, they could potentially land former first-round pick Garrett Bradbury, who started all 21 games for the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl run. A fifth-round pick should get it done.

Related: Baltimore Ravens May Still Add Talented Free Agent Receiver

Buffalo Bills Trade for Will Levis

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Do the Buffalo Bills need to be proactive here? Not really. Backup quarterbacks are typically only needed in case of emergency. Still, it’s a lot better for your backup to have already mastered the offense rather than try trading or signing a savior and asking them to play on short notice.

We don’t trust Kyle Allen, who’s attempted just three passes in the past three seasons. An earlier upgrade for the strong-armed former second-round pick Will Levis makes sense, and since he’s likely third on Tennessee’s depth chart and headed into the final year of his contract, a trade may not take more than, say, a fifth or sixth-round pick.

Related: NFL Rumors: ‘Things Could Get Interesting’ Between Buffalo Bills and Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

Carolina Panthers Trade for Harrison Phillips

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Tershawn “Turk” Wharton is still recovering from neck surgery, which leaves the Carolina Panthers a bit thin along the defensive line. Wharton is expected back at some point during the 2026 season, but adding a short-term fill-in like the 30-year-old Harrison Phillips makes sense for a contending team. Phillips isn’t great at anything, but is equally effective against the run and pass. As someone who’s started all 17 games for the past four seasons, he’s a more than capable fill-in, and likely wouldn’t cost anything more than a sixth or seventh-round pick.

Related: Carolina Panthers Urged to Trade for QB Upgrade Over Bryce Young

Chicago Bears Trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

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The Chicago Bears have some upside among their pass-rushers, but there are no guarantees in the NFL. While Montez Sweat is coming off a double-digit sack season, the Bears didn’t have an edge-rusher top five sacks in 2025. Kayvon Thibodeaux managed to record 11.5 sacks in 2023, but hasn’t been able to top 5.5 in his two seasons since. Yet, Thibodeaux may not be available, unless it’s for like a third or fourth-round pick.

Related: 8 NFL Trades We’d Like To See in June

Cincinnati Bengals Trade for Rasheed Walker

32 Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Nov. 23, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have been relying on four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. to man Joe Burrow‘s blindside, but he gave up a career-high nine sacks last season. The Bengals may want to start thinking of ways to boost protection. Meanwhile, the Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to a very affordable one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, but now he’s possibly set to be a backup in Carolina anyway, sitting behind first-round rookie Monroe Freeling and Taylor Moton. The Bengals should toss a fifth-round pick Carolina’s way and see if they bite.

Related: 10 NFL Teams That Could End Super Bowl Drought in February

Cleveland Browns Trade for Clark Phillips III

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The Cleveland Browns‘ defense is undergoing a significant shift after Jim Schwartz moved on. Now they’re led by first-year coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who spent last season with Atlanta. Cleveland insists they won’t be having a fire sale to trade Denzel Ward too, yet long-term questions linger in the secondary.

Meanwhile, they could add some high-upside depth in Clark Phillips III, who missed all but one game last season with a triceps injury. Phillips has a bit of familiarity with Rutenberg, and the 24-year-old would instantly inject more competition into the Browns’ secondary.

Related: Cleveland Browns Could Still Get Another First-Round Pick in Myles Garrett Trade

Dallas Cowboys Trade for Jaylen Wright

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The Dallas Cowboys have their lead back with Javonte Williams, who compiled 1,338 yards from scrimmage last season. Yet, they could still use a speed back to complement the 5-foot-10, 220-pound bruiser’s style. That’s where the 23-year-old Jaylen Wright, who clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, could be a timely playmaker.

Wright is slated to be Miami’s RB3, and they just committed a long-term contract to De’Von Achane. Wright has just two years left on his contract, and he could emerge as a long-term solution in Dallas. Trading for him likely wouldn’t cost more than a Day 3 pick, but Miami may not be eager to part with him either, which could drive the price up a bit.

Related: Dallas Cowboys Urged to Trade for All-Pro Linebacker

Denver Broncos Trade for Dillon Gabriel

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The Denver Broncos can’t be too thrilled with their QB room after watching Jarrett Stidham’s lackluster playoff performance in less-than-ideal conditions. Should Bo Nix get hurt again, the Broncos are in trouble. A more capable veteran isn’t available in free agency, but finding a backup who could stick around for a few seasons could be ideal.

That’s where former third-round pick Dillon Gabriel could emerge as a perfect trade target for Denver. The small-statured, accurate QB fits Sean Payton’s mold of player archetypes he’s been successful with before, and Gabriel will be under contract for three seasons. Plus, Cleveland has four QBs; they’ll likely want to get rid of one, and even getting a fifth or sixth-round pick back should be acceptable.

Related: Denver Broncos Named ‘Team to Watch’ in Trade for New Backup QB

Detroit Lions Trade for Evan Neal

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Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker’s release will lead to two new starters along the Detroit Lions‘ offensive line. The Lions believe they’ve solved the tackle problem by shifting Penei Sewell to the left and drafting Blake Miller in the first round, and they signed Cade Mays to play center, but there may still be questions at left guard, where Christian Mahogany is coming off a down year.

The Lions could boost their depth, and possibly even create a starting competition at left guard by trading for former No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal. Set to turn 26 this fall, Neal has experience playing guard and tackle. Perhaps Dan Campbell can get the most out of the former first-round pick.

Related: Detroit Lions Signee Named ‘Key Under The Radar’ Player in Training Camp

Green Bay Packers Trade for Alvin Kamara

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Josh Jacobs is in legal trouble, and he could face a suspension from the NFL. Yet, even if the Green Bay Packers‘ starting running back doesn’t get suspended, the team would still benefit from adding a complementary back who can thrive on third downs.

That’s where Alvin Kamara could be the perfect trade target in Green Bay. Not only may the five-time Pro Bowler be capable of stepping into a starting role, but he’s also certainly capable of thriving as a third-down and/or passing-down specialist in Green Bay.

Related: Green Bay Packers Named Best Fit for High-Upside Malik Willis Replacement

Houston Texans Trade for Nolan Smith

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There’s no doubt that the Houston Texans have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL. Behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson? There are questions. Aside from those two, Derek Barnett and Denico Autry were the only Texans to record more than three sacks last season, but both veterans are now gone.

Meanwhile, Eagles GM Howie Roseman traded for a one-time Pro Bowl edge rusher in Jonathan Greenard this offseason. They also recently signed former second-round pick A.J. Epenesa. Now we’d argue that between Jalyx Hunt, Smith, and Epenesa, the Eagles have an expendable pass-rusher. A former first-round pick who’s now in a contract year, Smith may be the odd man out, and he’d have the most value aside from Hunt, who may not be available (unless they’re trying to trade for Myles Garrett). Yet, as someone who peaked with 6.5 sacks in 2024, Smith shouldn’t command anything more than say a fourth-round pick, if that.

Related: NFL Insider Advises: ‘Don’t Sleep’ on Philadelphia Eagles’ Trade

Indianapolis Colts Trade for Marvin Mims

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The Indianapolis Colts have a 1,000-yard receiver in Alec Pierce, a former 800-yard receiver in Josh Downs, and an 800-yard tight end in Tyler Warren, who’s likely poised for much bigger seasons. After that? There are question marks. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is slated for WR3 duties, but he recorded just 97 yards last season (and 497 in 2024). Once Daniel Jones returns to full health, the Colts will want him to have a full arsenal of weapons.

That’s where Marvin Mims could help. Of course, the Broncos may not want to trade their All-Pro return specialist. Yet, Mims seems slotted for WR4 duties, and he may want a greater chance at cashing in as he enters a contract year. Mims not only can help on special teams, but the 24-year-old speedster also contributed 503 receiving yards in 2024. With Denver so rich with receivers, it’s possible a strong offer, like a fourth-round pick, could pry Mims away. Whether the Colts would part with their best Day 3 pick knowing they won’t have a 2027 1st is another question, but perhaps they can get creative with their offer.

Related: Indianapolis Colts Insider Connects Team to 6x Pro Bowler

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade for Frankie Luvu

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The Washington Commanders signed Leo Chenal to a three-year, $24.5 million contract in free agency, then spent the seventh overall pick on Sonny Styles. Now, Frankie Luvu, a second-team All-Pro in 2024, is set to be a backup in 2026. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are still looking to replace free agent departure Devin Lloyd, and 2023 fourth-round pick Ventrell Miller may not be ready for a full-time starting job; meanwhile, Luvu has proven plenty capable of playing at a high level. My guess is Luvu, who’s entering a contract year, likely wouldn’t cost more than a fifth-round pick.

Related: 10 NFL Teams That Could End Super Bowl Drought in February

Kansas City Chiefs Trade for Cedric Tillman

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The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping they’ll return to top contender status. Which, with Andy Reid and a healthy Patrick Mahomes, they should be able to accomplish. Yet, last year we also saw that the Chiefs need to get their franchise QB more help. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy haven’t consistently lived up to their potential, and Travis Kelce is only getting older. The Chiefs have already invested a lot in their top two receivers, but they’d benefit from bringing in competition for WR3.

Cedric Tillman has had a rough go in Cleveland, constantly changing quarterbacks. Now the 26-year-old former third-round pick is headed into a contract year. The 6-foot-3 receiver peaked in 2024 with 339 yards and three touchdowns, but a change of scenery may do him good. Kansas City should be able to get him for a sixth-round pick.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Insider Concerned About $30 Million Player

Las Vegas Raiders Trade for Daron Payne

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While the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defensive line depth is unquestionably better than last season, we still have questions about their overall ceiling. One way to boost this group is by injecting a high-end starter like Daron Payne into the middle. The Commanders have 2024 second-round pick Jer’Zhan Newton ready for a bigger role, and while one could argue that the 29-year-old Payne doesn’t fit the Las Vegas timeline, they could feel like boosting their competitive odds in 2026. Payne is a one-time Pro Bowler, but he’s headed into the final year of his contract. He shouldn’t cost anything more than a fourth-round pick.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Connected to Trade for 24-Year-Old Receiver

Los Angeles Chargers Trade for Rock Ya-Sin

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While the Los Angeles Chargers allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL in 2025, they ranked first in 2024. There’s room for improvement in the Bolts’ secondary, and while competition could bring out the best, an outside addition would help. Our suggestion is a low-cost veteran acquisition like Rock Ya-Sin to add another physical presence in Jim Harbaugh’s secondary. Trading for Ya-Sin, who may be fighting for a roster spot, shouldn’t take more than a sixth-round pick. Coming off a career-high nine pass deflections across 17 games with the Lions, Ya-Sin could snatch the CB4 role in L.A. with ease, and possibly battle for a better job too.

Related: Los Angeles Chargers’ 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Highlighted for ‘Impressive’ Spring

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Xavier Hutchinson

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Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams were a popular choice to select a receiver in the first round. I thought they may be intrigued by TE Kenyon Sadiq. My, how we were all wrong. The Rams didn’t address the position until the sixth round. A strong case could be made for the Rams to bring in a more reliable third receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, especially if one were to miss time due to injury. While like Nacua and Adams, Xavier Hutchinson is entering a contract year. However, the Rams may want to find a way to keep all three, as the 6-foot-3 Hutchinson has also developed into a playmaker since arriving as a sixth-round pick in 2023. The 26-year-old is coming off a career-high 428 yards and three touchdowns while making just six starts in 17 games in 2026. Yet, with Tank Dell returning from injury, Hutchinson could actually see his role reduced in Houston. Meanwhile, he’d likely welcome a trade to the Rams, and he may not cost more than a fifth or sixth-round pick, being that he’s entering a contract year.

Related: Stefon Diggs Landing Spots: 5 Best Fits for 4x Pro Bowl WR

Miami Dolphins Trade for Case Keenum

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As much as they’ll try to convince us otherwise, the Miami Dolphins aren’t focused on making a playoff push this season. It’s all about evaluating and developing more building blocks for the future. The Dolphins have two inexperienced quarterbacks but lack a veteran sounding board to help them through the growing pains. The 38-year-old Case Keenum could actually be a perfect fit. Plus, he’s already spent two seasons in Bobby Slowik’s offense in Houston, so he’ll be able to provide helpful advice in a hurry, and he’d likely be available for just a seventh-round pick.

Related: NFL Analyst Shreds Miami Dolphins to Pieces For Having the ‘Worst Position Group I’ve Seen’

Minnesota Vikings Trade for Sam Williams

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Trading Jonathan Greenard may have been good in the sense that it opened up a clear path to more playing time for 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner while helping clear up the cap sheet. It also left the Minnesota Vikings thin at the edge rusher spot behind Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. They could solve that need in free agency, where several potential impact pass-rushers remain available. Or they could offer a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for former second-round pick Sam Williams. The 27-year-old tore an ACL and MCL in 2024, but bounced back with career-highs in tackles and pressures in 2025. Now buried on the depth chart as he enters the final season, the Vikings could see something in the 6-foot-4, 261-pound edge rusher. He’d certainly boost the level of competition among the pass-rusher group, but again, the Vikings could solve this spot with a low-cost veteran for a season too.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Advised to Trade for Another Pro Bowl QB

New England Patriots Trade for Bud Dupree

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There’s a good chance these two AFC contenders won’t want to negotiate with each other, but the New England Patriots are operating from a point of desperation. Second-round rookie Gabe Jacas may be dealing with an injury; he’s the NFL’s only 2026 second-round pick who hasn’t signed his contract yet. In other words, the Patriots can’t count on the first-year player to be their third pass-rusher. If the Patriots want to not only return to the game’s greatest stage but also be more prepared, then they’ll need another edge rusher. That’s where Bud Dupree, an 11th-year pro with 104 starts and 61 sacks to his name, can help. Slated for a backup role in L.A. too, the guess here is that the Patriots could land Dupree for a fifth-round pick if they send a sixth back to the Chargers.

Related: Mike Vrabel Debunks Patriots Rumor of Adding Another Impact Receiver

New Orleans Saints Trade for James Conner

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New Orleans Saints rumors suggest the team could trade Alvin Kamara. If so, they’ll need a different reliable backup. Thus, why not turn to a more thunderous option that pairs nicely with Travis Etienne? James Conner is a bruising back whose toughness will never be questioned. The 31-year-old two-time Pro Bowler may even have a better chance at competing for a playoff spot in New Orleans than he will in Arizona, and the Cardinals have a deep RB group. Conner recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons from 2023 to 2024 but is coming off playing just three games in 2025. Trading for him shouldn’t cost more than a fifth-round pick.

Related: Denver Broncos Named ‘Team to Watch’ in Trade for New Backup QB

New York Giants Trade for B.J. Hill

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The New York Giants have a lot of competition brewing ahead of John Harbaugh’s first training camp with the team. One area that still draws concern, especially after Roy Robertson-Harris’ torn Achilles, is the defensive line. The Giants have added several veterans to battle among the group, but it never hurts to add more beef to the middle, especially after trading Dexter Lawrence. In this scenario, the Giants send a fifth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for B.J. Hill, a 31-year-old who’s started 84 of 129 games in his career, including 17 with the G-Men.

Related: Former New York Giants First-Round Pick Could Be Primed for Breakout Year

New York Jets Trade for Andre James

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It’s a whole new year, which is good news for a New York Jets team that won just three games a season ago. The Jets have boosted the level of competition at several positions, including QB. Yet, aside from the reliable Joe Tippman, we’re still not convinced that the interior offensive line is secure. One way to reinforce that group is by trading for a more experienced backup like Andre James. The 29-year-old signed with the Titans this offseason, but it looks like he’ll be primed for a backup role in Tennessee. Meanwhile, the 61-game starter has shown an ability to play at a high level, and he could recover that form if given a chance in New York too.

Related: Young New York Jets Receiver ‘Exceeding Expectations’ So Far

Philadelphia Eagles Trade for Ronnie Hickman

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Few are better at addressing needs than Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman. Yet, the safety room is looking a bit thin in the City of Brotherly Love after Reed Blankenship’s departure. Now, Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps are projected to play with the first-team defense, though they combined for just 14 starts last season. The Browns invested a second-round pick on Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Ronnie Hickman is already in a contract year. Philadelphia should offer Cleveland a fifth-round pick for the safety, who Pro Football Focus graded as the 11th-best in coverage in 2025.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ Contract Situation With Young Pro Bowler is ‘Notable’

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for Theo Jackson

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The Pittsburgh Steelers, under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, will ask their safeties to wear many hats. They’ll get used to dropping in coverage one play, then getting aggressive in the box on the next. Theo Jackson has been doing that for the past two seasons under Brian Flores, a former Steelers coach himself. Jackson is a former sixth-round pick who has had to scratch and claw his way onto the roster. Coming off a career year, Jackson can continue his growth in Pittsburgh, and the Vikings would likely be happy with a seventh-round pick.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2x Pro Bowler Viewed as Top Cut Candidate

San Francisco 49ers Trade for Zak Zinter

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After a year out of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers forced their way back in last season. But now the offensive line is changing shape again, and there’s no guarantee 2027 seventh-round pick Connor Colby is ready for a starting role. The 49ers can level up the competition by adding Zak Zinter, a third-round pick from the 2024 draft class. Zinter hasn’t graded well in pass protection or as a run blocker, but perhaps a change of atmosphere can serve him well. Considering Zinter has started just three games (all as a rookie), trading a seventh-round pick could get the job done here.

Related: Top NFL Insider Casts Doubt on Joey Bosa’s NFL Future

Seattle Seahawks Trade for Alex Palczewski

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Teams, even the reigning Super Bowl winners, can never have too many offensive linemen. While last year’s starters missed just a total of seven games due to injury, the Seattle Seahawks may not get that lucky again. Should one of their starters miss extended time, are the Seahawks confident that their backups will be ready? Last year, the Broncos had to turn to their reserves often, and the versatile Alex Palczewski often answered the call. He started 10 games last season and appeared in all 17 during the regular season, seeing 665 snaps (614 at LG) in total. In his rookie season, Palczweski played 163 snaps at right tackle. He should be able to compete for a top backup job at guard and tackle, making him a valuable reserve. With starters Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, and fourth-round rookie Kage Casey, the Broncos may be willing to part with the 26-year-old Palczewski for a sixth-round pick plus change.

Related: 2026 NFL Schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade for Sean Murphy-Bunting

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While Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish were above-average last season, rookie Benjamin Morrison showed he had a lot of room for growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t do much to address the position this offseason. If Morrison and others behind him don’t step up, the Buccaneers could turn to an old friend in Sean Murphy-Bunting. The 29-year-old started 15 games for the Cardinals last season, but they’re rich on young corners and may be willing to deal their veteran for a late Day 3 selection.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Upset About His Contract

Tennessee Titans Trade for Max Mitchell

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If the Tennessee Titans truly want to give Cam Ward a fighting chance in his second season, they may want to consider upgrading the competition at left tackle, where Dan Moore remains overpaid two seasons into a four-year, $82 million contract. Moore committed seven penalties and allowed eight sacks a season ago. It wouldn’t hurt to at least add some pressure by bringing in Max Mitchell from the Jets. The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick has played mostly well in limited chances but is now buried behind Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. He’d likely have a better chance of seeing the field in Tennessee and probably wouldn’t cost anything more than a sixth or seventh-round pick.

Related: Tennessee Titans Urged to Add Pro Bowl Defensive Back

Washington Commanders Trade for Denzel Ward

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It’s not too late for the Washington Commanders to make another splashy addition to their defense. While Sonny Styles can be a defensive leader in the front seven for the next decade-plus, adding an impact player to the secondary could be exactly what’s needed to not just return to playoff contention, but be serious threats to advance again too. The Browns haven’t indicated any desire to trade Denzel Ward, but a strong enough offer could pry the five-time Pro Bowler out of Cleveland. The 29-year-old Ward has two years left on his contract, so this may be Cleveland’s last chance to get a decent trade return. Perhaps a 2027 second-round pick gets the job done.

Related: All-Pro Player Ready to Join Washington Commanders Right Now