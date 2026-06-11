NFL teams are going through mandatory minicamps, and there are still some very good free agents available. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one of, if not the best, player available. While he’s now 32, Diggs tore an ACL in 2024 and still bounced back with a 1,013-yard season in 2025.

After recording seven 1,000-yard seasons in the past eight years, there’s no denying that Diggs has been one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers. Whether it’s as the WR1, WR2, or even a WR3, Diggs is sure to be an impact player in 2026 again; it’s just a matter of which team he’ll be playing for. Let’s look at some teams that could still sign the one-time All-Pro.

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Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs a route as Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) grabs his jersey during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are still looking for a third receiver who can complement Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and Diggs could be the perfect fit. Despite being a former first-round pick, Bateman’s career year came in 2024, when he recorded 756 yards. Beyond that, he’s had just one other season with over 367 yards. Meanwhile, Diggs has never had a season with fewer than 496 yards, which happened when he tore his ACL after eight games in Houston. He’d be a significant upgrade in Baltimore.

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Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) has a word with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) between plays in the third quarter game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Diggs already knows what the Buffalo Bills have in Josh Allen and head coach Joe Brady. Does Brady’s promotion make a reunion with Diggs more or less likely? If the Diggs get to training camp and realize their young receivers still haven’t taken a big step in their development, then signing their old friend makes too much sense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium on Jan 21, 2024. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We know who the top Super Bowl favorite is in the NFC. After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs have some ground to make up before being projected to win again. Yet, adding a playmaker like Diggs, who could help elevate the entire receiver room, could be just the type of spark this offense is missing.

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Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball while defended by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sep 8, 2022. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are already Super Bowl favorites. Yet, despite plenty of offseason speculation, one area that they’ve yet to address is the WR3 job. Is that one that Diggs would want? Perhaps the only way he’d consider it is in a high-volume passing attack for a legit contender like the Rams. It could be his best chance at touching a Lombardi Trophy.

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Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half at FedExField on Sep. 24, 2023. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders and Ravens have one thing going for them that no other team has: home-field advantage. Diggs is a Maryland native who could welcome the opportunity to star for the home team, and both teams have a need at the receiver position. However, the need in Washington is even greater, where he’d easily slot in as the No. 2 receiver to help take attention away from Terry McLaurin while opening up running lanes for Jayden Daniels. Washington may be the best overall fit for Diggs.

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