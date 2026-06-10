It’s a new year, and the Kansas City Chiefs will look a bit different when they take the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. For one, the secondary has been completely overhauled, with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson replaced by Mansoor Delane, Kader Kohou, and L’Jarius Sneed.

But the roster work doesn’t stop there for Chiefs general manager Brett Leach. Now he’ll be busy trying to find a trade partner for one of his recent draft picks.

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are now trying to find a new home for offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

The 25-year-old entered the league as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 12 games last season, starting one of them. He’s appeared in a total of 43 games with 16 starts across his three-year career.

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Yet, Morris appears to have no path to a starting role in Kansas City after the team selected Josh Simmons in the first round last year and signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract last offseason.

On the surface, it is a bit surprising that the Chiefs are willing to negotiate a trade involving their third-best or ‘swing’ tackle. The depth behind Simmons, Moore, and Morris isn’t strong, with a batch of unproven blockers vying for a roster spot.

However, with just one year left on his contract, perhaps the Chiefs would prefer to get something in return for Morris rather than nothing at all when he departs in free agency next offseason.

Related: A.J. Brown Targeted 4 Teams Before Patriots Trade