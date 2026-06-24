When Joey Bosa arrived in the pros, he did so with plenty of fanfare as the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he had the pedigree as the son of John Bosa, a former first-round pick. But John only played three seasons.

Joey hit the ground running, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016. He’d go on to make five Pro Bowl teams across nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, hoping he could join a team headed for a Super Bowl. Of course, those dreams never materialized, and now Bosa is a free agent again.

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Has Joey Bosa Played His Last NFL Snap?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bosa has been available since March. Several rumors have linked him to teaming up with his younger brother, Nick Bosa, with the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, for whatever reason, that hasn’t happened.

Now, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter is saying that the 30-year-old pass-rusher has likely already played his last NFL snap.

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“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down. Could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Absolutely. We saw it happen with Philip Rivers, so you never know when a player is fully done and when he’s not done. But I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already. I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would have happened already.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Joey Bosa

Bosa is one of many remaining potential impact pass rushers who have yet to land a contract ahead of the 2026 season. But this is the first time anyone has mentioned Bosa possibly heading into retirement rather than play an 11th NFL season.

He’s recorded 77 sacks in his career, including five last season with the Bills, where Bosa also tacked on an NFL-high five forced fumbles. While he hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since 2021, there’s still something left in the tank. The question now becomes whether Bosa even wants to keep playing, unless it’s only under the right circumstances.

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