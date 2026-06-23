Last year, after getting out to a 1-5 start, the Tennessee Titans made a quick change by firing Brian Callahan as head coach. It left Mike McCoy to do the job on an interim basis, but he ended up leading the team to just a 2-11 record afterward.

This offseason, the Titans found their new head coach in Robert Saleh, who’s bringing the defensive intensity back to Tennessee. Yet, after ranking just 28th in points allowed last season, some wonder if the Titans have done enough to upgrade their defense.

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Recently, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz came up with one final move every NFL team should make before the season kicks off. When it came to the Titans, Schatz suggested they should sign free agent cornerback Kenny Moore III. The one-time Pro Bowler requested and received his release from the team earlier this summer, but he has yet to find a new destination. The Titans could make a lot of sense, and Moore has familiarity with the division after spending the past nine seasons in the AFC South.

“Coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Gus Bradley say that they are confident in second-year cornerback Marcus Harris handling the nickelback role. But why not bring in some veteran competition to push him during training camp? Moore was still above average in my coverage DVOA metric last season, and he has always been strong against the run.” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on Titans/Kenny Moore

Moore is set to turn 31 in August, but he should still have plenty left in the tank to help the Titans this season and possibly beyond. He ended up starting seven games and making 14 appearances. He recorded 55 tackles, six pass deflections, an interception, forced a fumble, and 1.5 sacks. As someone who shows up all over the field, Moore is exactly the type of player the Titans and every team should be looking to add to their defense.

Related: Top NFL Free Agents Remaining: One Player Each Team Should Sign