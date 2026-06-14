The New England Patriots just wrapped up their mandatory minicamp, which requires all players to be in attendance. However, one of their rookies, second-round pick Gabe Jacas, was not in attendance.

While he’s still unsigned, Jacas was still expected to be there, and now his absence from the team’s minicamp has generated some discussion.

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Patriots insider Mike Reiss may have cracked the Jacas code. It may all be related to not being given what’s described by Reiss as a ‘standard’ “participation agreement” from the Patriots.

“Jacas hasn’t been with the Patriots since May, according to a source. His absence is tied, in part, to not being given a standard “participation agreement” from the Patriots, according to a source. Most draft picks receive such an agreement, which states that if they were to sustain an injury prior to signing their first NFL contract, the team would still be obligated to sign him to a contract based on the slot he was drafted.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Gabe Jacas

Another issue could be related to Jacas’ condition. The edge rusher had a hamstring injury early in the predraft process. It prevented him from attending the NFL Scouting Combine and his Illinois pro day. Jacas was able to work out in front of scouts later at his own personal pro day.

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Meanwhile, at least two other NFL medical teams flagged Jacas for a labral tear in his shoulder that “could eventually require medical attention.” Another doc said Jacas has a “stress fracture in his foot that could potentially worsen over time.”

It is not known whether either of those two potential ailments is at fault here, either. However, another source familiar to Jacas’ recovery process revealed he underwent a “clean-up” knee procedure, but it is not known when that occurred. Either way, it’s possible Jacas isn’t quite 100%, but that shouldn’t prevent either side from agreeing to what’s usually a fairly standard rookie contract with little room for negotiation.

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