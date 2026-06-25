Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers were desperate to find their next franchise quarterback. They saw an opportunity and leaped at it, trading D.J. Moore, the No. 9 and 61st picks in 2023, No. 1 overall pick in 2024, plus the 39th pick in 2025, in exchange for the right to select Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

The expectation was that Young would be able to help transform a Panthers franchise that felt like it had hit rock bottom. In many senses, Young has helped with that turnaround. He’s doubled their win total in each season of his career, going from two wins in 2023 to four in 2024, and eight wins in 2025. Of course, that pace won’t continue in 2026.

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Yet, others feel like Young could soon be holding the team back, especially if they commit to a long-term contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL.

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However, some, like Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, believe the Panthers could do something unconventional, like trade for Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers instead. Moton believes Jones could be a potential upgrade over Young, and he could provide a lower-cost long-term solution too.

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“Instead of pushing through the campaign with a signal-caller who’s clearly not the franchise guy, it wouldn’t hurt to swap a second-round pick for Jones. Carolina could have the best of both worlds, acquiring a potential upgrade at quarterback while keeping its first-round pick for a chance at a top prospect in next year’s draft. It’s worth noting that Jones finished with a better passer rating and QBR than Young last season. “ Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Mac Jones

The Panthers are coming off a playoff appearance, their first taste of the postseason since 2017, when Cam Newton was still the face of the franchise. It would be a very difficult time to begin thinking about replacing the starting QB, even considering the potential future financial implications.

Yet, it could also pave a path for other franchises to consider rather than shelling out massive contracts that they later regret a year or two later. While adding a different potential starting QB would certainly come as a surprise for Carolina, it would be a fascinating move. But is Jones the answer?

Related: ESPN NFL Analyst Suggests Carolina Panthers’ $42M Signing Had Fluke Breakout Season