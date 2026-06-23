After sneaking into the playoffs as winners of the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers have responded by making a few splash additions this offseason. Much of that focus prioritized continuing to overhaul a defense that took a major leap from 2024 to 2025, going from the NFL’s worst defense to one that ranked 15th in points allowed. But Panthers general manager Dan Morgan recognized that the work wasn’t done.
So, this offseason, the Panthers continued with that theme. They ended up signing pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract. But that wasn’t all. They also added a new starting middle linebacker in Devin Lloyd. Coming off a career year, Lloyd signed a three-year, $42 million contract.
Yet, some believe his Pro Bowl breakout season was a bit of a fluke, or a “blip” on the radar rather than a trend that’s expected to continue.
Specifically, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes that Lloyd, who had a career-high five interceptions last season, won’t be able to maintain the excellent performance he put forth in 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Solak adds that “perhaps no rising 2026 free agent made more money with his 2025 play than Lloyd.” Good for Lloyd, but what does it mean for the Panthers, who hope to be getting a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker?
The Panthers desperately need improved play from the linebacker position, and even though Lloyd’s unlikely to intercept five passes again, he should still be an upgrade over last season’s personnel. Whether he’s truly worth the $14 or $15 million per season remains to be seen, but sometimes teams have to pay a bit more to land their target. Besides, what’s the alternative? More sub-par play for a team hoping to take the next step? That’s not what the Panthers want either.