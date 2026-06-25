For the Miami Dolphins, this offseason was all about smashing the reset button from the top down. They hired a new general manager, head coach, and even said goodbye to an expensive franchise quarterback while replacing him with a new one. The new regime also highlighted three franchise cornerstones, or “pillars.” Two of those three players have already committed to long-term contracts; the third, All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, is entering the final year of his deal.

As for the other players? They’re all fighting for opportunities, hoping to become one of those “pillars” that GM Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke of. Unfortunately, one position group has a lot of ground to make up.

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Dolphins’ Receiver Group Ranked Worst in NFL

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins not only released Tyreek Hill this offseason, but they also surprisingly traded Jaylen Waddle too. It wiped away their top two pass-catchers from last season. It also leaves new starting QB Malik Willis without an established go-to receiver.

Miami’s receiver group is composed of Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, third-round rookie Chris Bell, third-round rookie Caleb Douglas, fifth-round rookie Kevin Coleman Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., and Jalen Reagor. There’s certainly some upside within the group, but will an alpha emerge?

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Some, like ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, have said that the Dolphins’ group of skill position players is the “worst he’s seen.”

“De’Von Achane is the last one standing from the group that ranked among the best in the NFL two years ago. Achane is a legitimately great back, capable of both patiently getting what’s blocked and producing spectacularly explosive big plays if given any sort of open space. I worry he won’t see much of that playing within the structure of this offense in 2026, but we’re evaluating the fourth-year pro independent of the players around him. Unfortunately, this might be the worst receiving corps I’ve seen assembled on purpose by an NFL team in recent memory.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Dolphins skill position players

Of course, it wasn’t all bad. Like others, Barnwell also sees some upside lurking in Miami. The question is whether the coaching staff can help them reach it. While ranking the Dolphins’ skill position group dead last may feel a bit harsh, it’s fair considering it’s an unproven group that hasn’t gotten a chance to be a team’s top target. Yet, it feels like any one of them could emerge, and they’ll certainly get opportunities now.

“Third and fourth wideouts such as Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are the veterans being forced into starting roles. Third-round picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas — who might be fourth or fifth wideouts in other lineups — are going to be pushed into the lineup by midseason. I’m a little excited about Greg Dulcich, who was second in the NFL in yards per route run among tight ends from Week 9 onward last season, but he’ll need to be prime Travis Kelce to make this group of receivers work.” Barnwell, continued

But of course, there’s no guarantee this group reaches its potential. That’s where the Dolphins will have to prove themselves before climbing the rankings. If it all goes well, the Dolphins will find a No. 2 and possibly a No. 3 receiver from this group. Who knows? There might even be another superstar lurking in the wings, and we just don’t know it yet. That’s what the Dolphins are hoping for, too.

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