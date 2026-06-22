Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are a fascinating team. If they can live up to their potential, we could see Daniel Jones become a first-time Pro Bowler. Yet, he’ll also be recovering from a torn Achilles. But he’s not alone.

The Colts’ leading receiver, Alec Pierce, had left ankle surgery back in March, and he’s expected to miss time during training camp while he recovers. After Pierce, the Colts have fellow starting receiver Josh Downs and Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Warren. Behind them? There are a lot of question marks, and some believe the Colts could still add to their receiver room.

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Recently, The Athletic‘s Colts insider James Boyd suggested that free agent receiver Keenan Allen is “someone to keep in mind” in Indianapolis.

“As Pierce continues rehab, his absence this offseason may make the Colts consider signing a veteran receiver for a little insurance. Keenan Allen is someone to keep in mind. The 34-year-old previously played for Colts coach Shane Steichen when Steichen was the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator.” The Athletic’s James Boyd on Keenan Allen

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver, recently turned 34 years old. He spent last season back with the Chargers, starting three of his 17 appearances. Yet, he also had fewer than 800 yards for the second season in a row, which wouldn’t be a problem for a Colts team hoping to rely on Allen as their WR3.

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Nevertheless, it’s clear that Allen is past his prime. But he may be more equipped to provide an immediate punch to the Colts than other receivers could offer.

For one, Allen knows the offense after being coached by Shane Steichen for seven seasons with the Chargers. While the Colts’ head coach has since made several smaller changes to his offense, much of the verbiage remains the same, which means the 13-year veteran should have a shorter acclimation period if he were signed late in training camp.

The six-time 1,000-yard receiver has only spent one season away from the Chargers, but perhaps a reunion with coach Steichen is just what he’s looking for at this stage in his career, and he may be just what they need too.

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