Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is one of the most experienced roster builders in the NFL. He’s been working for the Eagles since 2000 and acting as GM since 2010, building two Super Bowl winners in the process. He doesn’t have to worry about job security.

Roseman has developed a reputation as one of the best, if not the best, GMs in the business. Constantly in pursuit of perfection, or in this case, another Lombardi Trophy, Roseman has learned that he can’t be afraid to take risks along the way. We’ve seen him successfully end up on the right side of several blockbuster trades. He’s also become quite experienced at dealing with star players in long-term contract negotiations.

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The Eagles are currently in an interesting contract scenario with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is still just 25 years old, but he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Eagles have exercised a fifth-year team option on him, which calls for Carter to earn a $27.5 million salary in 2027.

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Recently, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer said that it was “notable” that the Eagles didn’t have a contract extension with Carter done yet, as they typically get their young players extended before June. Breer was asked whether Carter was going to hold in and whether the Eagles are hesitant to pay him. Breer answered yes to both questions.

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“Philadelphia is telling you what you need to know with its actions. The Eagles have always been aggressive paying their own, in large part because they know that the earlier you do the deal, the better the price you’ll get. It’s a strategy that takes commitment from ownership, which Philly clearly has (some owners would rather keep money in their accounts until the summer), and has served the team very well over the years. So the fact that we’re into June without Jalen Carter having a deal is notable. And I’d guess if they do one now, before his fourth season as a pro, then it’d come with flexibility for the team. If Carter won’t give them that flexibility now, maybe he’ll just wait another year. Which would make this a little like the George Pickens situation in Dallas—where a team might want to see a little more from a player, just from a character perspective, before committing long term.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jalen Carter

While Carter has emerged as one of the NFL’s elite young defensive tackles, as Breer noted, there have been some off-field character concerns, such as reckless driving too. Before the Eagles commit to paying Carter close to $100 million, the front office seems to want to make sure they’re not making a mistake that they’ll regret later on.

Since Carter is already under contract through the 2027 season anyway, the Eagles can afford to wait and gather more information before making such a big financial commitment to a player with questions. Hopefully, they don’t make Carter too upset in the process, but really, what choice does he have? While a holdout may ensue, the Eagles likely aren’t willing to trade such a key part of their defense so close to the start of the season.

Related: NFL Insider Advises: ‘Don’t Sleep’ on Philadelphia Eagles’ Trade