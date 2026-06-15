The Philadelphia Eagles made several trades this offseason. Some shipped players out, like sending A.J. Brown to New England. Others brought players back, like trading two third-round picks for one-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Yet, the Eagles also made other, lower-profile acquisitions, like trading a 2026 fifth-round pick plus a 2027 sixth-round pick for receiver Dontayvion Wicks. The 24-year-old is now expected to compete for a starting role in Philadelphia.

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Wicks peaked in his rookie season with 581 yards. He’s recorded a 415-yard season in 2024 and then a 332-yard season in 2025. While that production doesn’t suggest he’s a top-notch playmaker, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer believes Wicks will have a big impact in Philadelphia.

“I’ll continue to say that I wouldn’t sleep on Dontayvion Wicks as a key piece to the Eagles’ puzzle to replace A.J. Brown. Talent was never his issue in Green Bay.”

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It’s true, one of the reasons that Wicks’ production likely tapered off is because the Packers kept drafting receivers. Plus, Wicks arrived as the 159th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was never expected to be an instant contributor in Green Bay either.

Jayden Reed arrived in the second round of that same draft class. Last year, the Packers added Christian Watson with the 23rd overall pick and later added Savion Williams in the third round. In other words, the Packers didn’t give Wicks and other receivers much time to develop. Now, he gets a second chance to thrive in Philadelphia, where former Packers coach Sean Mannion now operates as offensive coordinator.

Related: A.J. Brown Left Cocky Message for Philadelphia Eagles After Trade to Patriots