The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently lost a day of practice due to having “too many players on the ground.” In other words, there was a bit too much contact during non-padded practices, and as a result, the NFL disciplined the team. While losing out on a day of practice is a big deal to those fighting for a roster spot, other, more established starters likely didn’t give a hoot.

That’s likely the stance that two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea took. The 31-year-old star has been at the team’s mandatory minicamp, but hasn’t been participating. Now we know why.

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According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the reason Vea hasn’t been participating in minicamp is related to his contract. Vea is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million contract extension, but now he wants more long-term security, and likely a raise.

Vea has a $22. 1 million cap hit for the 2026 season, but his contract, which paid him an average of $17.7 million salary each year, places him just 19th among defensive tackles. Vea, a former Super Bowl winner, surely believes he’s due for a pay increase.

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While Vea has not been participating in minicamp, since he’s still in attendance, he is not subject to fines. He’s gaming the system in the best way he can.

Meanwhile, head coach Todd Bowles is not worried about his star defensive tackle’s absence.

“It’s not concerning,” Bowles said, via multiple reporters. “We’ve been through it before, it’s part of the business.”

The Buccaneers also have to factor in a potential future contract extension for Baker Mayfield. The team’s starting QB is also headed into the final year of his contract and, like Vea, has outplayed his deal and has earned a raise in Tampa Bay.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Punished by NFL Over Practice Habits