A disappointing season left the Washington Commanders with no choice but to make roster changes this offseason. Dan Quinn is thankful that those modifications didn’t also include a coaching change, but he knows that his job isn’t secure if Washington can’t return to their winning ways.

The Commanders feel confident that they’ve pieced together a roster that’s capable of making sure last year was just a blip on the radar. But what if there’s still more work to do?

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Brandon Aiyuk Wants to Join Commanders

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The NFL’s worst-kept secret is that San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk now wants to play for the Commanders instead, where he’d reunite with his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Yet, he also stopped showing up to the team’s rehab sessions, and that has caused turmoil.

Now the expectation is that the 49ers will cut bait from the 28-year-old, but they’re still hoping to get something of value in return for the former second-team All-Pro. The problem is that Aiyuk is headed into season two of a four-year, $120 million contract, and he’s played in just seven games across the past two campaigns. Teams aren’t exactly lining up to trade for such a bloated contract of a player who hasn’t been on the field since February of 2024.

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The belief is that the 49ers will have no choice but to release Aiyuk from the roster. If so, Aiyuk has made it clear that he’d like to join the Commanders instead.

In Aiyuk’s most recent Instagram video, he even stated that he “would sign with the Commanders tomorrow” if he were released from the 49ers.

It all began with Aiyuk making some wild claims online, saying he’s the “best WR in the world.”

“The best sport in the world. The best league in the world [and] the best team in the world. And I almost forgot.. The best WR in the world. And if I’m crazy or if I’m cappin’, tell them boys cut me today. And I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow.” Brandon Aiyuk on Instagram

While I wouldn’t say he’s crazy, Aiyuk clearly has never been the best receiver in the world, and well, the Commanders haven’t been the best team in the world since winning a Super Bowl in 1991. Yet, the confidence is fun to see, even if it’s a bit delusional, or as Aiyuk might say, “crazy.”

Nevertheless, Aiyuk fully believes he can return to peak form, and it’s obvious that he wants the next chapter to be written in Washington.

Related: George Kittle Sends Ominous Message to Brandon Aiyuk’s Next Team