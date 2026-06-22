In the next few days, weeks, or perhaps months, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to move on from Brandon Aiyuk. The one-time second-team All-Pro receiver didn’t play at all last season while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in 2024. Yet, once Aiyuk quit showing up to the rehab sessions to help recover from his ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear, the team changed his contract and stripped him of all future guarantees. That undoubtedly ruffled Aiyuk’s feathers.

Now headed into the second season of a four-year, $160 million contract, Aiyuk and the team are at odds. The 28-year-old receiver has taken to Instagram to share a string of odd videos, including a recent one in which he’s seen cheering for the Washington Commanders rather than the team he’s actually on.

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While it’s likely only a matter of time before the 49ers cut bait from Aiyuk, either by trading him or releasing the receiver from the roster, that hasn’t happened yet. Meanwhile, his current and soon-to-be former teammate George Kittle was asked about his viewpoint on Aiyuk’s current status. To which, Kittle had an interesting response.

Kittle both praised Aiyuk’s ability to perform at an elite level, while also pointing to the odd quirks involved with his teammate’s situation.

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“The last time I saw Aiyuk was, call it Week 6, 7, or 8. I don’t really know,” Kittle said. “I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he’d always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles an hour and stop on a dime. So, he’s still got it, or at least that was a year, eight months ago, so I don’t really know. But you guys have fun with that, I guess . . . You have fun with all that comes with it.”

If Aiyuk can return to top form, one that includes recording 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, then any team would be lucky to have him. Yet, as noted, Aiyuk has only played in seven games since being named as a second-team All-Pro. He’s a long way from producing at an elite level, and now that he has a bloated contract too, teams are only interested if/when he gets released.

Nevertheless, Kittle seems to be of the mindset that Aiyuk’s “still got it.” But then again, who knows, that was “a year, eight months ago.”

Related: San Francisco 49ers Could Still Trade Former First-Round Pick, Pro Bowl Player