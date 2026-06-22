After a down year in 2024, the San Francisco 49ers managed to bounce back and win 12 games in 2025, returning to the postseason in the process. Once there, they eliminated last year’s reigning Super Bowl champions, but once they got to Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the 49ers, 41-6. Once again, the 49ers had to head back to the drawing board.

49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have been working tirelessly to evaluate talent and reshape the roster in hopes of making a deeper playoff run in 2026. Yet, that work may not be done yet.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, the reported that there’s still a possibility that the 49ers trade Mac Jones before the season gets underway. The decision, per Branch, depends on whether 2025 seventh-round pick Kurtis Rourke has shown enough development since becoming the 227th overall pick a year ago.

Jones is coming off arguably the best stretch of his career since arriving as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, leading the 49ers to a 5-3 record. The 27-year-old completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now entering a contract year in which he’s viewed as a complete bargain at $1.4 million, Jones is viewed as a valuable trade chip.

Go Ad-Free

If the 49ers feel like they’re a piece or two away, Jones could be swapped for another player that helps strengthen their roster right now, rather than wait for a draft pick to convey. Yet, teams may be more willing to offer a 2027 draft pick rather than a valued player, especially while trading for a new QB. The 49ers were believed to be asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Jones, but the consensus has been that he’s worth a second or even third-round pick.

Several teams could upgrade the QB position, such as the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. Yet, considering the 49ers and Cardinals are in the same division, there’s no chance of him being traded within the NFC West. The Browns are holding a starting QB competition, and the Jets are rolling with a 35-year-old Geno Smith.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of an injury increasing desperation elsewhere. In other words, there’s certainly still a chance Jones gets traded before his contract expires next offseason.

Related: NFL Rumors: San Francisco 49ers in Hot Pursuit of Trade for Pro Bowl Defender