After a horrendous season that nearly got the coaching staff fired, consider the New York Jets the land of opportunity entering 2026. After winning just three games, it’s only fair for the Jets to open up the competition a bit, in hopes of that spirit spilling out onto the field too.

The Jets have overhauled the coaching staff and reworked the roster in hopes of finding more building blocks they can set the foundation with. While they’ve said goodbye to many proven players along the way, they’ve also brought in a large group of players with star potential. Some of these diamonds in the rough could develop into franchise cornerstones.

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Adonai Mitchell Primed for Breakout Year with Jets?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jets have a lot of holes and jobs up for grabs, one spot that’s definitely locked in is Garrett Wilson as the No. 1 receiver. Behind him? There are a lot of question marks.

One player who seems ripe for a starting spot is Adonai Mitchell. The Jets acquired him last season as part of the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, three years after the Colts made him the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Mitchell could be primed for his breakout campaign.

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According to ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini, Mitchell has been standing out thus far in team drills, but his growth doesn’t come as a surprise, as the 23-year-old had already internally been looked upon as a potential star in the making. Still, it’s a very positive development for a team in need.

“The Jets figured Mitchell would take a leap this offseason — his first with the team — but he exceeded their expectations. Mitchell, acquired from the Colts last November in the Sauce Gardner trade, solidified himself as the No. 2 receiver. He displayed a firm grasp of the new system, allowing him to flash his vertical speed. His chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith was quickly apparent. Mitchell should be a nice complement to Garrett Wilson.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell is coming off a career-high 453 yards and two touchdowns last season. But he only spent eight of his 16 games with the Jets, where 301 of those 453 yards were recorded. Now, expectations are that Mitchell’s upward trajectory can continue with what’s hopefully a more consistent quarterback in Geno Smith.

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