Over the past two years, when franchise quarterback Jordan Love has gotten hurt, the Green Bay Packers had turned to backup QB Malik WIllis. The dual-threat QB performed so well in those duties, that he was able to land a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. His departure, which was expected as the 27-year-old looked to cash in, left the Packers without a reliable backup.

Rumors linked the Packers to adding a younger development QB, possibly even trading for another reclamation project like former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson. But the Packers looked elsewhere. Shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft commenced, the Packers turned to free agency to sign Tyrod Taylor, who will turn 37 in August.

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Now, some wonder if the Packers could have interest in Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby, who’s entering the NFL’s supplemental draft, set to take place in July. The strong-armed, dual-threat 22-year-old prospect is viewed as a potential first-round talent who could have as low as a fourth-round grade after his sports gambling legal troubles in college.

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While Sorsby is certainly an intriguing prospect who NFL teams are scrambling to gather information on, some, like ESPN’s Ben Solak believe that his best fit actually lies in Green Bay in coach Matt LaFleur’s system.

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“In that Sorsby reminds me of Willis, I am unsurprisingly interested in his potential with LaFleur in Green Bay. The Packers’ current QB2 is Tyrod Taylor, whom they signed after the 2026 draft. I’d wager they wanted to snag a quarterback in that draft, but the board never fell their way. The QB3 is Kyle McCord, who doesn’t at all fit the mold of a Packers backup quarterback; they’ve typically prioritized athletes, such as Willis and Taylor, at that spot. Sorsby would likely beat out McCord for the QB3 role and be first in line for QB2 after Taylor’s one-year deal expires in 2027.” ESPN’s Ben Solak on Brendan Sorsby/Green Bay Packers

Sorsby presents a rare opportunity for Green Bay. Plus, the timing of them signing Taylor indicates that the Packers’ front office was looking at potentially drafting a QB back in April. Sorsby gives them a chance to still inject a young QB into the room to begin his development behind Love and now Taylor too.

However, the Packers are a bit light on draft capital after the Micah Parsons trade. They don’t have their own first-round pick (not that they’d likely use a top pick on a QB). Still, not having that selection could make the Packers’ front office more hesitant to invest extra future capital in another QB.

Yet, the Packers do have an extra fourth-round pick after trading Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. With two fourths, perhaps Green Bay is willing to toss one in the mix as an attempt to draft Sorsby. If so, they’d be getting a high upside QB at a fraction of the typical cost. That feels like a gamble the Packers would make, especially at QB.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July