In a stunning turnaround on Monday night, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby decided against trying to play one more season of college football after admitting to betting on games. Now, Sorsby, who’s regarded as someone who could be anywhere from a first to fourth-round pick (due to character concerns after sports gambling), will enter the NFL’s supplemental draft.

Teams looking to draft Sorsby will have to determine what round draft pick they’re willing to part with for a chance to add the 22-year-old to their team. While he has a strong arm and above-average mobility, some will question his integrity after betting on football games. Those character questions will surely play a factor throughout his pre-draft selection process.

The supplemental draft is expected to take place in late July. Nevertheless, a team will be adding Sorsby to their roster in time for training camp this fall, so which teams could draft the 6-foot-3 QB?

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Cleveland Browns

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Deshaun Watson is finally headed into the last year of his contract. The Browns also have Shedeur Sanders competing for the starting role, but what if neither is the long-term solution in Cleveland? What if Sorsby is? Adding him would give the Browns five quarterbacks, including last year’s third-round selection Dillon Gabriel, plus this year’s sixth-round pick Taylen Green, and that’s far too many, but again, Sorsby could be the best of the bunch.

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Miami Dolphins

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The Miami Dolphins just signed Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, but early reports haven’t been great. If the Dolphins want to put some heat on their free agency investment, then Sorsby could be the perfect solution. Between the two of them, Miami has to have a long-term answer, right?

New York Jets

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It’s a cool story for Geno Smith to be back with the team that drafted him, but he also turns 36 in October and just led the NFL in interceptions. What if he really is cooked? Then chances are fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik isn’t the answer either. Meanwhile, the Jets have three 2027 first-round picks, so why not try to use a second-round pick on Sorsby, or, if they’re really high on Sorsby, use the first now and get a jump-start on developing him right away.

Arizona Cardinals

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The Arizona Cardinals‘ QB situation is a bit of a mess. Jacoby Brissett has been named the starter, but he’s being paid like a backup, and he wants QB1 money. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew is a capable backup. There could be starter upside in third-round rookie Carson Beck, but is the Arizona front office even higher on Sorsby? It wouldn’t hurt to have two high-potential QBs in development, especially if things go awry with Brissett.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting QB this season, but he’s also 42 and has already suggested this is his last ride. The Steelers also have third-round rookie Drew Allar and last year’s sixth-round pick Will Howard, but Sorsby will likely be viewed as a better overall prospect than both. This could be a rare opportunity for the Steelers to land their QB of the future and have him learn behind a future Hall of Famer.

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