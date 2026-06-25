The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. The sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft was an immediate hit, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and later earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. His early success and upward trajectory are partially why the 28-year-old is one of the highest-paid QBs in football.

While Herbert is undoubtedly one of, if not the, most important players on the Chargers, it’s up to general manager Joe Hortiz to ensure the team has a solid insurance policy in place should something happen to the face of their franchise. The Chargers have taken small steps to protect themselves from a total disaster, and one of those investments seems like it’s starting to pay off.

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DJ Uiagalelei Taking Second-Year Leap In Chargers Camp

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers’ top backup to Herbert is Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old with just six starts to his name may be light on experience, but he’s high on upside. But, there are risks involved with Lance, who’s battled durability concerns throughout the first five seasons of his NFL career. As a result, the Chargers have another security blanket in place, by the name of DJ Uiagalelei.

The 2025 undrafted free agent signee joined the team last season, but he didn’t see any game action. Still, he’s been developing all along, and now the 6-foot-4, 229-pound quarterback is making a strong impression on his coaching staff.

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According to ESPN’s Chargers insider Kris Rhim, while Herbert’s been busy placing a stronger emphasis on revamping his footwork, it’s given the other QBs a chance to see more reps. That includes Uiagalelei, who has maximized his opportunities thus far.

“With Justin Herbert throwing little this offseason while focusing on footwork and mechanics, Uiagalelei has taken advantage of his reps. The former undrafted free agent has been one of the Chargers’ most impressive players, thriving on intermediate and deep throws. If that carries into training camp, Uiagalelei could challenge Trey Lance for the backup job.” ESPN’s Kris Rhim on DJ Uiagalelei

Even the thought of Lance being a former top-five pick with five years of experience yet still fighting for his job, and possibly a roster spot because of a second-year pro who entered as an undrafted rookie, either speaks to Lance’s skill level, or Uiagalelei is truly blowing away the coaching staff.

Still, knowing that Uiagalelei is responding positively to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching is a welcome development in Los Angeles. Now the hope is that they’ll never have to use him instead of Herbert.

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