Last offseason, the New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract despite him tearing an ACL in 2024. Nevertheless, the Patriots got more than their money’s worth when he recorded 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though Diggs had a strong season, the Patriots still cut him loose after just one season. The 32-year-old hasn’t found a new taker since.

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Since he’s taken so long to sign a new contract, some are wondering whether the Patriots will try to re-sign the former All-Pro receiver. Now, head coach Mike Vrabel has responded.

According to Vrabel, the Patriots likely won’t be turning back to Diggs for more help in 2026. Yet, they’d never say never.

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“I think we [are] probably at the number that we would need right now,” Vrabel said. “I wouldn’t say anything is off the table. We would want to add anybody that could help us. I’m not going to give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now with the numbers and the people in the receivers’ room. I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year — I’ll value that. Helped us win football games. Helped us get to where we got. But right now, I don’t think that’s something that I think we’re exploring. But I would never say no.”

We’re not sure what’s holding up the market with Diggs. Even though he’s on the wrong side of 30, the four-time Pro Bowler continues to produce, even after a torn ACL. Yet, the Patriots have made other plans, which now include A.J. Brown, on top of free agent signee Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte (who wants a trade), and Kyle Williams, among others. In essence, it makes sense for New England not to turn back to Diggs again.

Related: A.J. Brown Left Cocky Message for Philadelphia Eagles After Trade to Patriots