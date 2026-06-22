There’s optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as another season approaches. That’s pretty normal for the hype machine that Jerry Jones overlooks. This time, it’s because the Cowboys have reshaped a defense that was in desperate need. The hope is that Dallas can erase more of the stink from trading Micah Parsons a week before the season kicked off in 2025.

After allowing the most points in the NFL last season, the Cowboys have added talent at every level of the defense. Some wonder if the overhaul isn’t quite complete, but a solution could still be available.

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Recently, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz came up with one last offseason move for all 32 teams to make. When it came to the Miami Dolphins, Schatz suggested that the team accelerate their rebuild by trading first-team All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks. In doing so, Schatz believes that the Cincinnati Bengals or Cowboys could be ideal suitors.

“Look, is there any point in the Dolphins keeping good players if their contracts end after the 2026 season? Brooks could possibly re-sign with Miami to be part of the rebuild. But he’s likely gone, so the Dolphins should get something for him. Brooks was a first-team All-Pro linebacker last season, leading the league with 183 total tackles and adding 3.5 sacks as a blitzer. He would be a useful addition for a team with a contending-quality offense but also a need at linebacker, perhaps the Bengals or Cowboys.” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on Jordyn Brooks

While Brooks is entering a contract year, he’s coming off a career season that saw him lead the NFL with 183 tackles. The Dolphins could certainly try to capitalize on his value and sell high before Brooks cashes in with a market value deal in free agency next offseason.

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While the Dolphins stated that they have three cornerstones in De’Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, and Brooks, the former two have already signed long-term extensions. Brooks, meanwhile, has not.

The question here is whether the Cowboys would still be willing to part with precious draft capital for another linebacker, even if he’s one of the best, at a position they’ve already invested quite a bit into this offseason. The Cowboys wisely traded a fifth-round pick for Dee Winters, who’s projected to start on the weakside. They later spent a third-round pick on Jaishawn Barham, who’s also expected to see the field often as the backup to Winters, seeing most of his snaps on special teams. Then, the Cowboys have 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown, who many believe is primed for a breakout season after being healthy for just six games in 2025.

If the Cowboys privately aren’t that high on Overshown, which doesn’t seem to be the case, then perhaps they’d splurge on a trade for Brooks. But that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Yet.

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