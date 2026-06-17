After allowing the NFL’s most points in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have spent all offseason trying to fix their defense. Part of that shift includes hiring a new defensive coordinator, with first-year signal caller Christian Parker taking control after operating as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive backs coach a season ago.

Yet, the bigger change will take place on the field, where the Cowboys have added potential impact players at every level of the defense. Even though the Cowboys traded for one-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and used the 23rd overall pick in the first round on Malachi Lawrence, there are still questions about the Dallas pass rush. Though more help could come in free agency, where several impact defenders remain available.

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Recently, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay highlighted the best fits for the top remaining free agents. He named only five players, but the Cowboys were included in that group as Kay suggested that the two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Haason Reddick would fit best in Dallas.

“Dallas invested heavily into the defensive line in recent years, but can still afford to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Reddick. The team has the second-lowest amount of cap space in the league, but it shouldn’t cost them much to secure Reddick’s services. While the Cowboys are set with their starters and top backups on the edge, Reddick would be ideal injury insurance and a rotational piece who could offer immense bang-for-the-buck value if he’s locked in and motivated.” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay on Haason Reddick

Still just 31 years old, Reddick has only recorded a total of 3.5 sacks across the past two seasons (23 games, 14 starts). However, in 2023, he was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 11 sacks with the Eagles. While he likely wouldn’t be counted on as a full-time starter in Dallas, if Reddick can show he still has the juice, he could emerge as an effective situational rusher used on obvious passing downs.

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Given that he’s coming off a pair of down seasons, Reddick likely wouldn’t be able to land a large contract this year, but a strong season with Dallas would give him a chance to test the free agent market next offseason at the age of 32. As someone who once recorded 50.5 sacks across a four-year stretch from 2020 to 2023, Reddick has proven he can play at an elite level; it’s just a matter of tapping into his best form again. That transformation could very well take place in Dallas, where many athletes become stars.

Related: 10 NFL Teams That Could End Super Bowl Drought in February